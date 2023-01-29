Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos

Marc Anthony, 54, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.

The wedding comes just months after couple officially announced their engagement on May 13. Nadia showed off a stunning engagement ring with the caption, “Engagement partyyyyy!!! @marcanthony.”

Since then, the couple have been packing on the PDA in steamy photos, including some of the two making out on a yacht as the beautiful model celebrated her 23rd birthday. Leading up to the wedding, Marc’s ex wife Jennifer Lopez reportedly sent flowers to the happy couple. “Jen stopped having an opinion about Marc’s romantic life a long time ago,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier in May. “It’s been so many years since they broke up at this point and they’ve both moved on with other people.”

The source continued, emphasizing that the former couple focus on co-parenting their children Max and Emme Muniz together. “One of the reasons Jen and Marc’s coparenting relationship works so well is because they keep their conversations all about the kids,” they continued. The only thing that matters to her is that anybody he’s with is good to Max and Emme.”

Marc was previously married to former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres. They had two sons, Cristian and Ryan, born in 2001 and 2003, respectively. Marc also had two children, Ariana and Chase, with ex-girlfriend, Debbie Rosado. Mark was more recently married to Venezuelan beauty Shannon De Lima — the two were married in an intimate ceremony at the Casa de Campo resort in the Dominican Republic back in 2014. They called it quits, and announced their separation in November 2016.

“Marc Anthony is devastated over his recent split [with Shannon De Lima],” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2016. “This will make divorce number three for him. He wants to take a break from women and dating all together and just focus on himself and being a father for now.”