Marc Anthony, 53, Engaged To Nadia Ferreira, 23: J.Lo’s Ex Set To Marry For 4th Time

Image Credit: Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock / ATEF SAFADI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Congratulations to Marc Anthony and his new fiancée Nadia Ferreira on their big engagement! The international singing sensation’s partner took to her Instagram on Friday, May 13, to share the happy news with a picture of her gigantic diamond ring, captioning it “Engagement partyyyyy!!! @marcanthony.” The exciting reveal comes almost three months after Marc and Nadia went Instagram official with their romance back in March.

Hours before the former Miss Universe contestant made the announcement, she shared clips of the couple’s getaway to Miami, where they were obviously already celebrating. The adorable pair were toasting with champagne, hanging out on a luxury yacht and partying the night away!

Marc and Nadia appeared to be keeping the engagement news to themselves for a bit, however, as the model was rocking her sparkler in snaps shared to her Instagram three days prior to the reveal. Packing on the PDA at Disney World and enjoying an intimate private jet flight were just some of the activities Nadia posted that included glimpses of the gorgeous ring. They sure know how to live it up!

Back on March 19, Marc revealed to his 12 million Instagram followers for the first time that he was smitten with the brunette beauty, as he shared a sweet photo of the pair looking lovingly into each other’s eyes while Nadia sat on his lap during a plane ride. “May God multiply all that you wish us,” Anthony captioned it in Spanish. Since then, both he and Nadia gush about each other on their social media accounts, as they share incredible snaps from their whirlwind romance.

Before he walks down the aisle with Nadia, Marc will have been previously married a total of three times. His most recent, to model Shannon De Lima, ended in divorce in February 2017 after two years together. His first marriage was to former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, which lasted from 2000 to 2003. And of course, between those two nuptials, Marc was most famously hitched to Jennifer Lopez.

Marc and Jennifer, who is now engaged to Ben Affleck, again, were married from 2004 to 2011. They are parents to twins Emme and Maximilian, 14. Marc has four other children: Ariana, 28, and Chase, 26, with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado as well as Cristian, 21, and Ryan, 18, with Dayanara.