Nadia Ferreira: 5 Things To Know About Marc Anthony’s 23-Year-Old Wife

Marc Anthony, 54, married former Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira, 23, on Jan. 28, 2023. The couple tied the knot in Miami at the Pèrez Art Museum in a star-studded affair attended by David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Luis Fonsi, and Lin Manuel Miranda. David Beckham, 47, served as Marc’s best man.

The couple confirmed their engagement seven months prior on May 13, 2022 two months after they went Instagram official with their romance. Nadia, who was born in Paraguay, shared a photo of her gigantic diamond ring at the time with the caption “Engagement partyyyyy!!! @marcanthony.” This was Marc’s fourth time down the aisle: he was previously married to former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, superstar Jennifer Lopez, and model Shannon De Lima. He has a total of six children from the past romances — and one on the way with Nadia.

That’s right — Marc is going to be a father for the seventh time! The parents-to-be shared the exciting news with a joint photo on Instagram that showed their hands caressing the former pageant queen’s growing baby bump. “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!! Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas,” they wrote. The second sentence in their caption, translated from Spanish to English, said, “Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives”.

Read on to learn more about Marc Anthon’s fourth wife and mother to his seventh child, Nadia Ferreira.

1. She competes in beauty pageants.

Nadia’s first beauty pageant was Miss Teen Universe Paraguay 2015, where she won on behalf of Guaira. She represented Paraguay at Miss Teen Universe 2015 and was the third runner-up, after Cocos Islands’ Maria Moren, Mexico’s Estefania Franco, and Ecuador’s Dayanara Peralta.

2. She almost won Miss Universe 2021

In August 2021, Nadia was officially appointed as Miss Universe Paraguay 2021. That allowed her to represent her home country at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, which took place on December 13, 2021 in Israel. She came in second place, which marked the highest placement for Paraguay in the history of the competition. She lost to India’s Harnaaz Sandhu.

3. She also models.

Nadia actually started her career in modeling, not beauty pageants. She was selected to walk the F/W 2018 show for Custo Barcelona at New York Fashion Week. That same year, she signed with model agency Wilhelmina, which also represents Nicki Minaj, Nick Jonas, and more stars. She’s since modeled for Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, L’Officiel, and more. She participated in the Custom Barcelona Spring/Summer 2022 show during NYFW and tripped on her high heels, but she wasn’t seriously injured.

4. She’s a CEO.

Nadia is the CEO of NF, a family business for women seeking sustainable development as well as who suffer domestic violence, according to her Miss Universe bio.

5. She’s beaten several health issues.

Nadia has been through the wringer health wise. Per her Miss Universe bio, she underwent surgery when she was eight months old for congenital torticollis. She had to get another surgery after she was diagnosed with Susac syndrome after losing her vision, hearing, and mobility on her left side for roughly a year and a half. However, Nadia’s beaten these health struggles and has come out stronger and healthier than ever.