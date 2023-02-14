Marc Anthony’s Wife Nadia Ferreira, 23, Pregnant With His 7th Child: See Baby Bump Photo

Marc Anthony is going to be a father again! The 54-year-old singer and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, 23, announced on Feb. 14 that they are expecting their first child together. They shared the exciting news with a joint photo on Instagram that showed their hands caressing the former Miss Universe contestant’s growing baby bump. “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!! Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas,” they wrote. The second sentence in their caption, translated from Spanish to English, says, “Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives”.

Although Nadia did not announce how far along she is, it’s clear that she was expecting when she walked down the aisle to wed Marc on Jan. 28. Their lavish, star-studded ceremony was held at the sophisticated Pérez Art Museum Miami, Fla. Some of the A-list wedding guests included David and Victoria Beckham and their kids Harper, Romeo and Cruz, Salma Hayek, Luis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee, Colombian singer Maluma, Lin Manuel Miranda, In the Heights star Anthony Ramos, Leah Remini, and more.

Following the wedding, Nadia shared some professional photos to her Instagram and called the day “unique, magical and unforgettable”. She looked like a princess in her floral-embellished ballgown designed by Israeli fashion designer Galia Lahav. Although she did not show her second dress, the designer revealed to PEOPLE that she did in fact create two custom dresses for Nadia and Marc’s special day.

The happy couple sparked romance rumors after they were spotted out and about together in Mexico City in early 2022. They went Instagram official with a photo of Nadia cuddled up to Marc while on a plane in March of that year. They announced their engagement in May 2022.

Marc and Nadia’s baby will make the stunning model a first-time mother, and Marc a seven-time dad. He first became a father in June 1994 after his ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado, a police officer from Puerto Rico, gave birth to their daughter, Ariana. They had a son, Chase, the next year. Anthony married Dayanara Torres in 2000, and they had two songs together: Christian and Ryan, born in 2001 and 2003, respectively. Finally, he welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008 with Jennifer Lopez during their 10-year marriage. Congratulations to the parents-to-be!