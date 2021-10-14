Marc Anthony’s Kids: Facts About His 6 Kids, Including Twins With J.Lo

Marc Anthony shares six children with former partners, including twins Emme and Max with Jennifer Lopez. Here’s what to know about the singer’s children.

Marc Anthony, real name Marco Muñiz, 53, is an award-winning singer-songwriter known for hit songs like “Vivir Mi Vida” and “Flor Pálida.” While he is a recipient of three Grammys and six Latin Grammys, among other accolades, to his children, the artist is simply dad. He is a father to six children, whom he shares with previous partners: twins Emme and Max, both 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez; sons Cristian, 20, and Ryan, 18, with ex-wife Dayanara Torres; and daughter Ariana, 27, and son Chase, 25, with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.

Who are the singer-songwriter’s children? While twins Emme and Max are in the public eye due to their famous mom, not too much else is known about their step-siblings. Below, what to know about Marc’s six children.

Emme Muñiz

Emme, born Emme Maribel Muñiz, is one of the two children that Marc shares with ex-wife J.Lo. The two were previously married between 2004 and 2014. Born on February 22, 2008 in Long Island, New York, Emme is perhaps one of the singer’s most well-known children, having made several red carpet appearances alongside her famous parents. Don’t be surprised if she follows in her parents’ footsteps as singers: Emme famously took the stage during her mom’s 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira in February 2020 and participated in a mashup of “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)” alongside other young singers. No one was more proud than dad Marc, who shared a photo of his daughter onstage on Instagram and wrote, “Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours.”

Max Muñiz

Max, born Maximilian David Muñiz, is Marc’s second child with ex-wife J.Lo and twin of sister Emme. Similarly born on February 22, 2008 in Long Island, New York, Max is relatively more low key than his sister, but he has made several public appearances with his famous parents in the past, including his dad’s Valentine’s Day show in New York in 2009 and the set of American Idol when his mom served as a judge in 2011. Despite his young age, Max is already an activist in the making. While on the cover of the February 2021 issue of Elle, J.Lo revealed that her son emboldened her to use her platform for social change amid the Black Lives Matter movement. “He wanted me to make sure I realized that I had power and that I should use it,” J.Lo said. “I thought that was very insightful. It was one of those parenting moments when you’re like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m raising a conscientious, kind, loving kid here.'”

Ariana Anthony

Marc shares daughter Ariana, his firstborn, with former girlfriend Debbie Rosado, a police officer from Puerto Rico. The two previously dated in the 1990s. Not too much is known about Ariana, but she does follow in her father’s footsteps with a career in the arts. Ariana is an actress, and according to her IMDb page, she has starred in the TV series South Beach, a drama that follows two best friends who leave their lives in Brooklyn, New York behind and move to South Beach, Miami. Marc’s oldest child leads a fairly private life, so not too much else is known about her.

Cristian Muñiz

Cristian, born Cristian Marcus Muñiz, is one of two sons that Marc shares with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, a singer, actress, and winner of the 1993 Miss Universe beauty pageant. The two were previously married between 2000 and 2004. Born on February 5, 2001, Cristian studies art and design in New York, according to Hola! Judging from his Instagram, Cristian is an excellent artist. He has created digital renderings of Marvel characters, including Dr. Strange and Carnage from Venom. He’s always a big fan of Disney+ series The Mandalorian and its breakout character Baby Yoda, having shared a series of images that feature the little guy.

Ryan Muñiz

Ryan, born Ryan Adrian Muñiz, is Marc’s second child with Dayanara. Born on August 16, 2003, Ryan is relatively more low key than his brother. It’s unclear if he’s on social media, but his proud mom would often share photos and videos of him. In one particular birthday homage last year, Dayanara shared a clip of Ryan’s many talents, including playing the drums and guitar, singing (like his famous father), and enjoying a bunch of sports, like soccer, football, baseball, snowboarding, and motorbiking. The kid has practically done it all. The proud mom called her son talented in her hashtags, and that much is apparent.

Chase Muñiz

Marc shares son Chase, born Alex “Chase” Muñiz, with former girlfriend Debbie. Born on June 5, 1995, Chase was adopted by Marc and Debbie, according to Hola! Unlike much of his well-known siblings, Chase lives a low key life, meaning there isn’t much known about him publicly. He appears to have a bond with his step-siblings, though. While Chase does not appear to be on social media, his former stepmom J.Lo once shared a rare snapshot of him with his dad and five other siblings on Instagram, as seen above. The sweet photo came after the passing of Marc’s mother Guillermina Quiñones in 2017. The singer wrote that her ex-husband was “surrounded by love” amid the sad loss.