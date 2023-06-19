Marc Anthony Welcomes His Seventh Child After Wife Nadia Ferreira Gives Birth: See Photo

What a gift! Some dad’s get ties or candy, but Marc Anthony got to celebrate Father’s Day 2023 by become a father again — for the 7th time! The singer’s wife, Nadia Ferreira, gave birth to their first baby together on June 18, with the superstar posting a previous photo of his new little one in his arms right away.

“God’s timing is always perfect,” Marc wrote via Instagram in both English and Spanish. “Happy Father’s Day.” While the pair were happy to share the news with his millions of followers, they did not reveal the gender or the name of their little bundle of joy.

The happy couple certainly like to celebrate their first kid in big ways. Giving birth on Father’s Day follows Nadia making the announcement of her pregnancy on Valentine’s Day 2023. Then again, when you’re Miss Universe Paraguay 2021, I guess everything is about the pageantry, right?

While Nadia is a first time parent, Marc is an old hat when it comes to being a dad. From three previous relationships, Marc has six other children. Marc is the father of daughter Arianna and son Chase with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado; while married to Dayanara Torres from 2000 to 2004, he welcomed sons Cristian, 22 and Ryan, 19. And of course, who can forget his decade long marriage to Jennifer Lopez, who he shares twins Max and Emme, now 15, with.

Marc has been open in the past about his distant relationship with his children. “The one regret would be what I chose to do took so much of my time,” he said on CBS This Morning in 2016. “What I would have done to be a stay-at-home dad and, you know, witnessed every second of everything. I would have loved that. It didn’t work out that way.” Maybe not, but now there’s a new little bundle of love –maybe there will be time for it now!