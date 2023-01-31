Marc Anthony Sobs As Nadia Ferreira Walks Down The Aisle At Their Wedding: Watch

Marc Anthony breaks down in tears the moment he sees Nadia Ferreria walking down the aisle at their wedding.

January 31, 2023 8:30AM EST
Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony at the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 17 Nov 2022
David Beckham, Maluma, and other guests arrive for the wedding of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira at the Perez Art Museum in Miami.
Marc Anthony married for a fourth time on Saturday, exchanging vows with partner Nadia Ferreira in a star-studded ceremony with guests including Marc's longtime pal David Beckham. The 54-year-old musician and 23-year-old former Miss Universe contestant tied the knot after an eight-month engagement, with the couple hosting a swanky ceremony at the Perez Art Museum in Miami.
Image Credit: KWKC/MEGA

Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreria, 23, are living that newlywed bliss right now. The couple shared a behind-the-scenes video from their wedding, which you can watch on both of their Instagram pages. When Marc sees Nadia for the first time before she walks down the aisle, he cries. Marc bursts into tears and has to wipe the tears away while standing on the altar after being overcome with emotion.

Nadia Ferreira sparkles in her wedding gown at her wedding to Marc Anthony. (Backgrid/MEGA)

Nadia can be seen walking down the aisle in her stunning lace wedding gown with her father. The video also gives a glimpse at the couple’s wedding party, the ceremony, the reception, as well as the stunning wedding decorations. David Beckham, who served as Marc’s best man, gave a toast at the reception. “Mr & Mrs. Muñiz,” the 23-year-old captioned the wedding video.

Marc and Nadia got married on January 28 at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami with 250 guests in attendance. The couple got engaged in May 2022 and tied the knot less than a year later. Marc popped the question to the former Miss Universe Paraguay with a gorgeous emerald-cut engagement ring.

The couple’s wedding featured guests like Victoria Beckham, Leah Remini, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Salma Hayek, and more. However, Marc’s 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom he shares with Jennifer Lopez, did not attend the wedding. Emme was seen going to a movie with her mom and Ben Affleck in Los Angeles on the day of Marc’s wedding.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira pose together on the red carpet. (KWKC/MEGA)

This marks the singer’s fourth marriage. Marc and J.Lo split in 2014 after a 10-year marriage. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that the former spouses are dedicated to co-parenting their children. “One of the reasons Jen and Marc’s co-parenting relationship works so well is because they keep their conversations all about the kids. The only thing that matters to her is that anybody he’s with is good to Max and Emme,” a source told HollywoodLife.

