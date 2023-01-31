Marc Anthony Sobs As Nadia Ferreira Walks Down The Aisle At Their Wedding: Watch

Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreria, 23, are living that newlywed bliss right now. The couple shared a behind-the-scenes video from their wedding, which you can watch on both of their Instagram pages. When Marc sees Nadia for the first time before she walks down the aisle, he cries. Marc bursts into tears and has to wipe the tears away while standing on the altar after being overcome with emotion.

Nadia can be seen walking down the aisle in her stunning lace wedding gown with her father. The video also gives a glimpse at the couple’s wedding party, the ceremony, the reception, as well as the stunning wedding decorations. David Beckham, who served as Marc’s best man, gave a toast at the reception. “Mr & Mrs. Muñiz,” the 23-year-old captioned the wedding video.

Marc and Nadia got married on January 28 at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami with 250 guests in attendance. The couple got engaged in May 2022 and tied the knot less than a year later. Marc popped the question to the former Miss Universe Paraguay with a gorgeous emerald-cut engagement ring.

The couple’s wedding featured guests like Victoria Beckham, Leah Remini, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Salma Hayek, and more. However, Marc’s 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom he shares with Jennifer Lopez, did not attend the wedding. Emme was seen going to a movie with her mom and Ben Affleck in Los Angeles on the day of Marc’s wedding.

This marks the singer’s fourth marriage. Marc and J.Lo split in 2014 after a 10-year marriage. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that the former spouses are dedicated to co-parenting their children. “One of the reasons Jen and Marc’s co-parenting relationship works so well is because they keep their conversations all about the kids. The only thing that matters to her is that anybody he’s with is good to Max and Emme,” a source told HollywoodLife.