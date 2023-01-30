Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.

In the video shared Jan. 30, Leah rocked a fabulous black dress that showed off some of her cleavage. The King of Queens actress wore her hair in a chic updo, with some locks curled on both sides of her face. Leah also sported gold earrings and some makeup, including dark eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

Leah captioned her post, “My attempt to pose like a lady just before @marcanthony@nadiatferreira’s beautiful wedding.” She tagged her beauty team to credit them for her gorgeous look. Leah also showed off her wedding glam in an Instagram Story selfie with her husband Angelo Pagan, 54, that was taken before they arrived at the nuptials.

Leah and her husband got to witness Marc say “I do” to Nadia, 23, at Miami’s Pérez Art Museum, eight months after the couple got engaged. Other famous faces at the wedding included David Beckham — also the Best Man — and his wife Victoria Beckham. J.Lo, who was married to Marc from 2004 to 2014, wasn’t at the wedding. Neither were J.Lo and Marc’s 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, who were at their famous mom’s fairytale wedding to Ben, 50, in Georgia this past August. Leah skipped that wedding which surprised fans, and neither her nor J.Lo ever addressed the reason why.

But the reason for Leah’s absence from the “Bennifer” wedding came out only a few days later. TMZ reported that the Kevin Can Wait star chose to spend time with her 18-year-old daughter, Sofia, who was about to head off to college, instead of going to her BFF’s wedding. Leah reportedly wanted to be with the teen as much as she could before officially becoming an empty nester. Leah and J.Lo also never stopped following each other on social media, which further squashed rumors of a feud between the two stars.

And just because Leah wasn’t at the wedding, doesn’t mean she’s not supportive of J.Lo’s love for Ben. After Bennifer’s second engagement last year, a source close to Leah told HollywoodLife that the actress “couldn’t be more excited” for her friend. The insider also said, “Leah never could’ve guessed that Jen would be at this place in her life with Ben, and she’s so thrilled to see how happy he makes her best friend.”