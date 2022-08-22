Why Leah Remini Didn’t Attend BFF Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding In Georgia

Leah Remini wasn't among the large amount of guests at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's dreamy Georgia wedding and there's reportedly a very good reason why.

August 22, 2022 9:25PM EDT
And the bride wore… white. Jennifer Lopez wears a stunning white wedding dress as she celebrates her marriage to Ben Affleck, suitably dashing in a white jacket and black pants. The couple kissed and posed for pics around Ben's $8million Georgia mansion on Saturday evening before spending the night celebrating their love and their union with family and a raft of A-list friends. All the couple's children from their new blended family were also spotted on a walkway leading to Ben's plantation style house with two of the boys carrying J Lo, now Jennifer Affleck's, incredible train.
Image Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for STX Films/Shutterstock

Leah Remini, 52, wasn’t there to celebrate her BFF Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck in Georgia on Saturday, and it’s all because she was trying to be a good mom, according to TMZ. The actress was spending time with her 18-year-old daughter, Sofia, who is about to head off to college, sources told the outlet. Although she was reportedly invited to the big event, which took place at Ben’s incredible mansion, she wanted to stay as close to the teen as she could before she leaves.

Some of the reason Leah wants to spend as much time as possible with Sofia now is because she missed a lot of that valuable time when she was heavily involved in Scientology, TMZ also reported. She and J.Lo also still follow each other on social media, so there doesn’t appear to be any animosity between them, despite the rumors swirling since the wedding absence. The two have known to be close in the past so hopefully they can catch up soon!

Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez pose together at a previous event. (Marion Curtis/StarPix for STX Films/Shutterstock)

Leah, who can be seen with J.Lo in a previous social media post below, wasn’t the only one noticeably missing from J.Lo and Ben’s wedding. Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, was also a no-show. The actor was seen getting coffee from Starbucks in L.A. on the day of the ceremony and although he was approached by paparazzi and asked the reason he wasn’t attending, he didn’t give an answer. His son, however, was getting ready to jet off to college for the first time around the same time as the nuptials, so that could be one, if not the only, reason he couldn’t make it.

Like Leah, though, there seems to be no bad blood between Casey and the new husband and wife. He took to his Instagram to congratulate the “Jenny from the Block” singer on their special day, and even shared love in his message. He also shared a throwback photo of him taking a stroll with the couple.

“Good things are worth waiting for. Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love. Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!! ❤️,” he wrote. 

