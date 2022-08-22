Casey Affleck Sends Love To J.Lo After Missing Her & Ben’s Wedding: ‘Welcome To The Family’

Casey Affleck, 47, did not attend his bother Ben Affleck‘s wedding to Jennifer Lopez on Aug. 20, though he did acknowledge the nuptials on Instagram the next day. The Manchester By the Sea actor, who apparently has a “fractured relationship” with his only sibling, shared a throwback photo of himself and ‘Bennifer’ from the early 2000s. Casey officially welcomed Jen, 53, to the Affleck family with a sweet message dedicated to his new sister-in-law in his caption.

“Good things are worth waiting for. Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love,” Casey wrote. “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!” Ben, 50, and Jen did not “like” or comment on Casey’s post, though it’s possible they thanked him for his kind words in a private message.

Casey and his girlfriend, Caylee Cowan, skipped Ben and Jen’s wedding, which took place at the Justice League actor’s estate in Georgia. The guest list included Ben and Casey’s mom, Chris Anne Boldt, as well as all five of Ben and Jen’s children. Casey, who shares two sons with his ex-wife Summer Phoenix, had “parental obligations” at home which is why he missed the wedding, according to PEOPLE.

HollywoodLife also learned from a source close to Casey’s girlfriend that the siblings have had a “fractured relationship” for years. “They do not see on the same page on many things. The truth is that Casey was not into this epic Bennifer 3-day spectacle, and he refused to go to their wedding,” the insider explained. “It is not that he isn’t happy for them, because he is. But he does not think that this is necessary and he wanted no part of it.”

On the day of his brother’s wedding, Casey was seen buying beverages at Starbucks in Los Angeles. He was asked by paparazzi why he missed Ben’s special day, but he mumbled his response. Hopefully, Casey and Ben sit down soon and mend their relationship.