Ben Affleck & Daughter Violet, 16, Sweetly Kiss His Mom Goodbye After Holiday Visit – Photos

Ben Affleck’s mom, Chris Anne Boldt, was seen in the driveway of his Brentwood area home as she left with a suitcase on Dec. 23.

Ben Affleck enjoyed some time with his mother Chris Anne Boldt before Christmas. The actor, 49, and his 16-year-old daughter Violet Affleck were seen saying goodbye to Chris in the driveway of his Brentwood area home on Thursday, Dec. 23. Chris rolled a small hardshell silver suitcase over to a vehicle as she stayed bundled up in a thin beige colored puffer jacket, gray sweatpants and blue sneakres as she hugged and kissed her eldest grandchild.

Violet, who is the spitting image of her mother Jennifer Garner, 49, rocked a black floral dress over opaque tights along with a leather pair of western style booties. The teenager donned a short bob cut and added her usual plastic square glasses to her look. Ben was decidedly more casual in a white henley long sleeve and beige chino pants, along with fresh white sneakers.

Chris has seemingly been supportive of Ben and Jennifer Lopez‘s rekindled romance 17 years after breaking off their engagement: she was spotted out with the couple and her grandkids Seraphina, 12, along with and J.Lo’s twins, Max and Emme, 13, at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood on their way to see Hamilton back in August.

Bennifer have been getting ready for Christmas in recent days, hitting various shops in the Beverly Hills area including Bed, Bath & Beyond as well as luxury boutiques like Christian Dior and Valentino. “Ben and Jen will absolutely be celebrating Christmas together with their kids this year,” a source said to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Ben and Jen are really going out of their way to give their kids an extra special Christmas season. Jen knows her kids are so well loved and protected, but there have been some big transitions this year so she wants to make the holidays an extra memorable one. Jen loves how amazingly her kids get along with Ben.”

“He is an amazing father to his own children so that translates to her kids, too. It makes celebrating the holidays feel like family even more so and she can’t wait to take time out of their busy schedules to relax and enjoy time together as a family,” they also added.