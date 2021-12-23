Sex & Relationships

Ben Affleck & Daughter Violet, 16, Sweetly Kiss His Mom Goodbye After Holiday Visit – Photos

Backgrid
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Mar 2019
*EXCLUSIVE* Brentwood, CA - Ben Affleck's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, stopped by the Affleck's to drop off a few Christmas gifts. Ben and his daughter Violet give Ben's mom a warm hug before having her board a ride home. Before leaving, Ben gives his mother a gift wrapped in silver gift wrap Pictured: Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 23 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner meet up to attend a parent meeting at their kid's school in Santa Monica. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 9 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Jennifer Garner meets up with Violet's driving instructor and has a chat as her eldest daughter gets ready for a Sunday driving lesson. Pictured: Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck BACKGRID USA 28 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Boaz / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Ben Affleck’s mom, Chris Anne Boldt, was seen in the driveway of his Brentwood area home as she left with a suitcase on Dec. 23.

Ben Affleck enjoyed some time with his mother Chris Anne Boldt before Christmas. The actor, 49, and his 16-year-old daughter Violet Affleck were seen saying goodbye to Chris in the driveway of his Brentwood area home on Thursday, Dec. 23. Chris rolled a small hardshell silver suitcase over to a vehicle as she stayed bundled up in a thin beige colored puffer jacket, gray sweatpants and blue sneakres as she hugged and kissed her eldest grandchild.

Violet, who is the spitting image of her mother Jennifer Garner, 49, rocked a black floral dress over opaque tights along with a leather pair of western style booties. The teenager donned a short bob cut and added her usual plastic square glasses to her look. Ben was decidedly more casual in a white henley long sleeve and beige chino pants, along with fresh white sneakers.

Ben Affleck’s mother Chris is seen leaving his home on Dec. 23. (Backgrid)

Chris has seemingly been supportive of Ben and  Jennifer Lopez‘s rekindled romance 17 years after breaking off their engagement: she was spotted out with the couple and her grandkids Seraphina, 12, along with and J.Lo’s twins, Max and Emme, 13, at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood on their way to see Hamilton back in August.

Related Gallery

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Out With Their Kids

Santa Monica, CA - Jennifer Garner pictured for the first time since ex Ben Affleck said he'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' if he stayed married to her. Spotted this morning enjoying her coffee while on a walk with her kids. Pictured: Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 15 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Jennifer Garner meets up with Violet's driving instructor and has a chat as her eldest daughter gets ready for a Sunday driving lesson. Pictured: Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck BACKGRID USA 28 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Boaz / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Burbank, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ben Affleck seen picking up his daughter Seraphina at the Burbank airport. Pictured: Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 17 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Ben hugs his mother as she gets into a vehicle after a visit. (Backgrid)

Bennifer have been getting ready for Christmas in recent days, hitting various shops in the Beverly Hills area including Bed, Bath & Beyond as well as luxury boutiques like Christian Dior and Valentino.  “Ben and Jen will absolutely be celebrating Christmas together with their kids this year,” a source said to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Ben and Jen are really going out of their way to give their kids an extra special Christmas season. Jen knows her kids are so well loved and protected, but there have been some big transitions this year so she wants to make the holidays an extra memorable one. Jen loves how amazingly her kids get along with Ben.”

“He is an amazing father to his own children so that translates to her kids, too. It makes celebrating the holidays feel like family even more so and she can’t wait to take time out of their busy schedules to relax and enjoy time together as a family,” they also added.