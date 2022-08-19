Caylee Cowan: 5 Things To Know About Casey Affleck’s Girlfriend, 24

Casey Affleck, 47, has a date to his brother Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding. The Oscar winner and his girlfriend Caylee Cowan, 24, are expected to be at the weekend-long event taking place at Ben’s estate in Georgia. Casey and Caylee have been dating for one year and they openly show off their romance on social media and at Hollywood events. Ahead of the big Bennifer 2.0 wedding, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Casey’s girlfriend below.

Caylee is an actress.

Caylee is an actress just like her boyfriend. The films she’s starred in include Sunrise in Heaven, Willy’s Wonderland, and Frank and Penelope, according to her IMDb. She produced the 2019 documentary about refugees called The Peace Between. Her next movie coming out is Spinning Gold with Jason Isaacs, Peyton List, and Vincent Pastore.

She loves to travel.

Caylee has a knack for traveling and documents her adventures on Instagram. She and Casey recently took a summer vacation to Italy, where they visited Capri, Rome, Positano, Amalfi, Naples, and Sicily. Before that, Caylee attended the Cannes Film Festival in France where her movie Frank and Penelope was screened.

She’s over 20 years younger than Casey.

Caylee is 24 years old, while Casey is 47. But the 23-year age gap doesn’t seem to be an issue for the couple, who are truly so in love. Casey’s last girlfriend, Supergirl actress Floriana Lima, 41, was much closer to his age. The same goes for his ex-wife Summer Phoenix, 43, who is the mother of his sons Indiana, 18, and Atticus, 14. Indiana is only six years younger than Caylee.

She met Casey in January 2021.

Caylee and Casey met in January 2021 and started officially dating sometime later that year. In January 2022, the couple celebrated one year since they met with the sweetest social media tributes.

“A year ago, we met. A few months ago, I got smart. Thank God, it wasn’t too late,” Casey wrote in his tribute, which also read, “We have gone through a lot of ups and downs this year, but how I feel about you has only gone in one direction.” In Caylee’s tribute, she called Casey “the other half of my heart” and “a wonderful and loving boyfriend.”

Caylee and Casey have sparked engagement rumors.

The happy couple fueled engagement rumors in May 2022. They were spotted having dinner in Beverly Hills and Caylee appeared to be wearing a gold band and round diamond on her ring finger, as seen in these photos. Caylee didn’t try to hide the ring on her finger whatsoever. Caylee and Casey have not confirmed if they are indeed engaged.