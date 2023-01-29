Nadia Ferreira Sparkles In Gorgeous Floral Appliqué Wedding Gown In 1st Marc Anthony Wedding Photos

Nadia Ferreira looked like a fairy tale princess in the first photos of her wedding dress from her lavish marriage ceremony to Marc Anthony. The former Miss Universe Paraguay, 23, dazzled in the gorgeous floral lace gown by Galia Lahav as she said “I do” on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami. While he didn’t steal the spotlight from his beautiful bride, the Grammy-winning singer, 54, came close to it in his Christian Dior suit!

In the snaps, Nadia is seen holding her extravagant train in her one hand as she made her way through a set of privacy walls and down a steep stairway. With her signature raven locks swept up in a classic bun, the former model’s natural beauty took center stage. The dress matched her good looks, as the dazzling number featured fabulous floral appliques floating around her decolletage.

The guest list included Marc’s famous friend David Beckham — also the Best Man — and his wife Victoria Beckham. However, the Latin salsa king’s two children, 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom he shares with his third ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, were not in attendance. It is unclear if his four other kids witnessed the special occasion. They include sons Cristian, 21, and Ryan, 19, whom he shares with ex-wife Dayanara Torres; and daughter Ariana, 26, and son Chase, 26, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.

The ceremony comes a few months after the cute couple announced their engagement on May 13. Nadia took to her Instagram to show off the sparkler, captioning the snap, “Engagement partyyyyy!!! @marcanthony.” Leading up to the wedding, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Marc’s ex JLo sent flowers to the happy couple. “Jen stopped having an opinion about Marc’s romantic life a long time ago. It’s been so many years since they broke up at this point and they’ve both moved on with other people,” the source explained.

The insider added that Marc and Jennifer put all their focus on co-parenting Emme and Max. “One of the reasons Jen and Marc’s coparenting relationship works so well is because they keep their conversations all about the kids,” they continued. “The only thing that matters to her is that anybody he’s with is good to Max and Emme.”

As fans know, Jennifer also moved on after the split with Marc and ended up rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck in April 2021. They would go on to marry in 2022.