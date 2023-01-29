Emme, 14, Skips Dad Marc Anthony’s Miami Wedding As They Go To Movie With J.Lo & Ben Affleck

Emme Muniz, 14, appears to have skipped their father Marc Anthony‘s lavish Miami wedding to Nadia Ferreira. The teenager was seen with mom Jennifer Lopez, 53, and stepdad Ben Affleck, 50, on Saturday, Jan. 28 going to a movie in Los Angeles — the same day that Marc, 54, wed the 23-year-old Miss Universe Paraguay, at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida. Emme, J.Lo and Ben were also joined by his two younger kids Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 14, in the images below.

Emme’s twin brother Max was not pictured with them, and it’s unclear if he was in attendance at the star-studded nuptials that included David Beckham as their father’s best man. It was reported, however, that Marc’s sons Cristian, 21, and Ryan, 19, who he shares with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, were at the singer’s fourth wedding by Hola magazine. Notably, Jennifer was married to Marc in 2004 — separating by 2011, and finalizing their divorce three years later in 2014. She wed Ben in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a Georgia wedding that August, after rekindling their romance in 2021.

The publication shared that Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated the ceremony which was attended by other stars including Salma Hayek, Luis Fonsi, and Lin Manuel Miranda. The bride reportedly wore a gorgeous dress designed by Galia Lahav, while the groom was dapper in a suit by Christian Dior.

Despite not being at their dad’s wedding, Emme — who identifies as non-binary and goes by the pronouns they/them — appeared to be having a fun time on the family outing. The teen, who turns 15 on Feb. 22, stayed close to Seraphina as they kept a set of black headphones on. Emme kept the rest of their ensemble casual with a black hoodie, green cargo pants and black converse, also showing off their blonde highlights.

Meanwhile, newlyweds Ben and J.Lo looked so cute as they held hands while strolling down the street. The Shotgun Wedding star looked fabulous in a neutral furry jacket over a dark wide legged jean and loose-fitting white t-shirt. She finished the look with a periwinkle colored bag by Valentino, gray suede booties and her signature sunglasses. Meanwhile, Ben mirrored her neutral tones with a chic beige sweater and beige pants, along with similar tone jacket.