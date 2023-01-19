Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Sheer Bejeweled Dress For ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere: Photos

Jennifer Lopez just rang in the new year in the best way possible when she attended the LA premiere of her new film, Shotgun Wedding, on Jan. 18. The 53-year-old slayed in a nude sheer Valentino gown covered in sequins with a long yellow bow cinched around her tiny waist.

For the event, JLo slayed in a sheer Valentino Fall 2022 Haute Couture long-sleeve gown that was completely see-through and had a long turtleneck overlay on top of a nude bodysuit. The sequin gown showed off her long, toned legs and she accessorized with a massive, bright yellow bow belt around her waist, a yellow velvet Tyler Ellis clutch, a pair of sparkly platform pumps, and long, dangling diamond earrings.

Later that evening, JLo swapped her sequin gown for another sparkly look. This time, she wore another Valentino Fall 2022 Haute Couture dress but this one was a mini. The high-neck silver sequin mini dress was covered in layers of sheer ruffled tulle and sequins and was also completely sheer. She styled the long-sleeve sheath dress with a pair of bedazzled silver fishnet tights, gray patent leather platform Valentino Tan-Go pumps, dangling diamond earrings, and a sparkly Self-Portrait The Bow Mini diamanté bag.

JLo has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits while promoting her new film and just the day before she was on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she rocked a long white double-breasted peacoat on top of a pale pink silky Giambattista Valli Resort 2023 dress. She accessorized her slinky maxi dress with a pair of white pointed-toe Andrea Wazen Double Jeu Leather Platform Pumps.

Jennifer has been loving white and she recently did an interview when she wore a head-to-toe white Michael Kors Spring 2023 outfit featuring a sheer, long button-down shirt with matching, wide-leg linen pants and a white blazer on top. She tied her look together with a gold Michael Kors Metallic Croc Embossed Skinny Belt, Foundrae jewels, and a pair of sky-high, metallic gold platform ankle-strap heels.