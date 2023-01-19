Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Sheer Bejeweled Dress For ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere: Photos

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning on her first red carpet of 2023 when she rocked a sheer bedazzled dress at the LA premiere of 'Shotgun Wedding.'

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 19, 2023 9:42AM EST
jennifer lopez
View gallery
Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" Broadimage Entertainment Los Angeles 1+ (310) 301-1027 New York 1+ (646) 827-9134 ig:@broadimage.com sales@broadimage.com http://www.broadimage.com. 18 Jan 2023 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez. Photo credit: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA934110_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Joanna Sotomura arriving at Prime Video’s Los Angeles premiere of “Shotgun Wedding” held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023 in Hollywood, CA. © Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com. 18 Jan 2023 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez. Photo credit: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA934133_049.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" Broadimage Entertainment Los Angeles 1+ (310) 301-1027 New York 1+ (646) 827-9134 ig:@broadimage.com sales@broadimage.com http://www.broadimage.com. 18 Jan 2023 Pictured: Jennifer Coolidge. Photo credit: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA934110_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Billy Bennight/AdMedia / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez just rang in the new year in the best way possible when she attended the LA premiere of her new film, Shotgun Wedding, on Jan. 18. The 53-year-old slayed in a nude sheer Valentino gown covered in sequins with a long yellow bow cinched around her tiny waist.

jennifer lopez
Jennifer Lopez looked gorgeous in a nude sheer sequin Valentino Fall 2022 Haute Couture gown at the LA premiere of her new film, Shotgun Wedding, on Jan. 18. (Billy Bennight/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

For the event, JLo slayed in a sheer Valentino Fall 2022 Haute Couture long-sleeve gown that was completely see-through and had a long turtleneck overlay on top of a nude bodysuit. The sequin gown showed off her long, toned legs and she accessorized with a massive, bright yellow bow belt around her waist, a yellow velvet Tyler Ellis clutch, a pair of sparkly platform pumps, and long, dangling diamond earrings.

Later that evening, JLo swapped her sequin gown for another sparkly look. This time, she wore another Valentino Fall 2022 Haute Couture dress but this one was a mini. The high-neck silver sequin mini dress was covered in layers of sheer ruffled tulle and sequins and was also completely sheer. She styled the long-sleeve sheath dress with a pair of bedazzled silver fishnet tights, gray patent leather platform Valentino Tan-Go pumps, dangling diamond earrings, and a sparkly Self-Portrait The Bow Mini diamanté bag.

jennifer lopez
Jennifer Lopez looked gorgeous in her sequin dress at the premiere. (Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA)

JLo has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits while promoting her new film and just the day before she was on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she rocked a long white double-breasted peacoat on top of a pale pink silky Giambattista Valli Resort 2023 dress. She accessorized her slinky maxi dress with a pair of white pointed-toe Andrea Wazen Double Jeu Leather Platform Pumps.

Jennifer has been loving white and she recently did an interview when she wore a head-to-toe white Michael Kors Spring 2023 outfit featuring a sheer, long button-down shirt with matching, wide-leg linen pants and a white blazer on top. She tied her look together with a gold Michael Kors Metallic Croc Embossed Skinny Belt, Foundrae jewels, and a pair of sky-high, metallic gold platform ankle-strap heels.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad