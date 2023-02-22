Selena Gomez Shares Sexy Throwback Photo In Strapless Bustier: ‘Maybe’ It’s ‘Too Much’

Selena Gomez was feeling cute, did delete later — and now it’s back! In a jaw dropping throwback Instagram post shared Feb. 22, the stunning Only Murders In The Building star, 30, showed off a strapless black bustier as she sipped on a pink cocktail with a slender slice of citrus. She wore her hair in a sleek ponytail, and with her left hand, combed through her shiny brunette locks as she stared down the camera. Her makeup glam was, per usual, perfection, and she wore pretty silver hoops in her ears. “I deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much but eh,” she captioned the eye-catching snap.

Selena’s fan base of 380 million on the platform wasted no time rushing to the comments thread to gush over the gorgeous photo. “Dayum girl, watchu trying to do… break the Internet?” commented a follower, while another remarked, “Omg, why is she so iconic?” A third sought to reassure her that returning the pic was the right move. “It’s good, my girl, that you realized that there was never anything wrong with that photo, on the contrary, you looked beautiful and one of your most iconic photos,” they wrote.

Selena’s ultra confident pic comes as she continues to assert her independence amid speculation about her personal life, appearance, and alleged feud with ex Justin Bieber‘s wife, Hailey. “Guys, I figured out the reason I’m single,” she joked via a snarky TikTok posted a day earlier on Feb 21. “Apparently, you have to go outside and meet people. Like you actually have to go outside and talk to them. It’s gonna be a no for me.”

That may come as a surprise to fans who were determined to see her paired up with The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart in January. The pals were seen bowling together and later holding hands on a date night in NYC. Amid the rumors, the singer continued to insist that she’s single. “I LIKE BEING ALONE TOO MUCH,” she wrote via Instagram stories on January 19. Tellingly, she added the hashtag, “#iamsingle.”