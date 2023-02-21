Travis Barker Wears Brace On Left Hand While Out With Kourtney After Brutal Finger Injury

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a romantic afternoon walk after grabbing beverages from Cha Cha Matcha on Monday, February 20. The pair held hands as they went for their stroll, and the drummer, 47, had a brace on his left arm as he linked hands with his wife, 43. The outing came shortly after Travis revealed that he’d injured his finger on his Instagram Story.

The couple both rocked mostly black outfits. Travis’ brace blended in with his black jacket, which he wore over a white t-shirt as well as some dark pants and shoes. Kourtney sported a black jacket over a red top with comfy-looking black pants, and she carried a purse. The pair both sported matching shades. They each also had shakes in hand as they walked on the sunny afternoon.

The outing came shortly after Travis revealed that he broke his finger. Over the weekend, the rocker had shared a photo of his hand, looking a little beat up. He then posted a shot of an X-ray revealing that it was indeed broken or dislocated. Hopefully, he heals before his band Blink-182 sets out on their world reunion tour with frontman Tom Delonge in March.

The outing came nearly a week after the couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as husband and wife. Both the Blink-182 drummer and Poosh founder posted sweet photos gushing about one another as they celebrated the romantic holiday. Kourt revealed that they were “snowed in” with a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, February 18. Travis also shared some looks at their Valentine’s Day festivities and wrote a short message to his wife. “First Valentine’s Day with you as my wife. I love you,” he wrote.

Aside from their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple, Travis and Kourtney seem like their relationship is just as strong as ever! The rocker and tattoo enthusiast revealed that he got some new ink to show his love for his wife (adding to the many tats he already has for her) in a January Instagram post. He revealed that he got a new tattoo on his thigh of what appeared to be Kourtney’s eyes.