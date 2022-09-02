Travis Barker Gets Kourtney Kardashian’s Lips Tattooed On His Body 3 Months After Wedding: Photo

Now that's a love stamp! Travis Barker got Kourtney Kardashian's lips tattooed on his body just three months after they tied the knot in Italy.

By:
September 2, 2022 7:56PM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker hold hands as they attend Kylie's event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5334324 250822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Reign Disick
Image Credit: Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Travis Barker, 46, added some new ink for wife Kourtney Kardashian, 43! The Poosh founder showed off her hubby’s hubby’s tattoo of her lips via her Instagram story on Friday, Sept. 2. The Blink 182 drummer just can’t seem to stop adding to his ever-growing body art collection, especially when it comes to tributes for Kourt. On the Stories post, Kourt wrote, “my lips on my husband”: talk about couple goals.

The tattooed kiss comes as no surprise, as the Blink-182 drummer has nearly 100 tattoos all over his body. But of course, this one took on a special meaning since the hot couple got married just three months ago on May 22 in Portofino, Italy. Travis and Kourt (commonly referred to by fans as Kravis) are also not shy about their PDA for each other on social media, for paparazzi and on their on the Hulu show The Kardashians. In the first season of their new reality series, several KarJenner family members often joke in disgust about how the now-married couple just can’t keep their hands off each other.

The famous drummer is known for his legendary tattoo collection, including several for Kourtney. On March 25, 2021, he shared a video of himself on Instagram inking the phrase “you’re so cool!” in casual handwriting. The tattoo was later revealed to be a phrase from the classic film True Romance, which is one of his and Kourtney’s favorite movies. Last year, Kravis dressed up as the couple from the movie for Halloween!

Kourtney & Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker got married in Italy on May 22. (Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

In true love bird fashion, Travis also got Kourtney’s name tattooed in script on his chest. But that is not his only Kourtney-inspired ink, as she also tattooed him herself! The mom-of-three inked her man with the phrase “I love you” on his forearm. And on July 6, the wellness guru tattooed her initial “K” on her husband’s arm. Now that’s amore!

Kourtney and Travis legally married at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15, just one week before their glamorous Italian wedding for friends and family. Before officially becoming husband and wife, the famous duo attempted to legalize their union at a small chapel in Las Vegas back in April — but unfortunately arrived to the venue too late to obtain a license. Notably, this is Kourtney’s first marriage, while Travis was previously married to Shanna Moakler, 47, from 2004 to 2008.

The famous Kardashian also shares three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, 39: Mason, 12, Penelope,10, and Reign, 7. Scott and Kourt famously dated from 2007 until 2015, which was largely documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Travis is also a father-of-three, as she shares daughter Alabama, 16, and son Landon, 18, with Shanna. He is also the step-father to Atiana De La Hoya, 23, which is Shanna’s eldest child with former boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

