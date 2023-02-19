Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Kiss During ‘Snowed In’ Valentine’s Day At Amangiri: Photos

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got away to Utah for Feb. 14 for a winter getaway where they also vacationed early in their relationship.

February 19, 2023 11:29AM EST
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 47, shared a Valentine’s Day kiss at the ultra-exclusive Amangiri resort. The Poosh founder took to Instagram to share a snap of the romantic moment in a carousel post, showing highlights from the Utah getaway.

“Snowed in with my Valentine,” she captioned the post, that showed the typically hot weather resort in winter conditions. Travis appeared to pull out all the stops with the initials “KT” spelled out in rose petals with a heart on the bed. Other snaps showed empty glasses of red wine, a game of Connect 4, and a fireplace table setting — proving the pair had a low key getaway with time to themselves!

Travis, who wed Kourtney in lavish Portofino, Italy ceremony last June, responded back in the comments to his wife: “friends yesterday, lovers today, soulmates forever,” he penned. The couple have been PDA-heavy since confirming their whirlwind romance in 2021, which turned to an engagement by the fall of that year — and eventual wedding at Castello Brown where the bride, groom and guests all wore designs by Italian designers Dolce & Gabbana. Prior to their romance, the duo were neighbors in the Calabasas area, and subsequently, and close friends for years.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share a kiss at the MTV VMAs in 2021. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Kourt’s millions of followers showed plenty of love in the comments, with one writing, “Your definition of ‘snowed in’ is adorable.” Others added, “Cozy Lil slice of heaven” and “Kourtney loves Travis and Travis loves Kourtney, they make such a beautiful couple and that’s the connection.”

Kourtney and Travis have been longtime fans of the resort — along with other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan — which is known to run up to $5,000 a night. In April 2021, the duo vacationed at the Canyon Point property where they packed on plenty of PDA as Kourt sported a barely-there bikini. “Just Like Heaven,” Kourtney captioned the photo, which was snapped in the early days of their relationship. Travis then replied, “EVERYTHING,” — with both captions appearing to reference a song by The Cure.

