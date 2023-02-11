Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Leave Family Dinner With Reign, 8, & Landon, 19: Photos

Date night! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were seen holding hands after going out to dinner with Landon Barker and Reign Disick on Friday, February 10. The pair held hands as they left Nobu with their kids walking behind them for an excellent start to the weekend. It seemed like they were having a great family night together as they left the restaurant.

Kourtney, 43, looked like she was getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit a few days early. She sported a beautiful red mini-dress with black hearts all over it, over a pair of black tights and leather boots. She completed the V-Day look with a matching heart-shaped purse. She also rocked a lengthy black leather jacket. Meanwhile, Travis, 47, wore a camo jacket over a pair of black jeans and a hoodie.

Landon, 19, and Reign, 8, both also sported black outfits for the occasion. Travis’ son rocked a jacket and jeans along with white sneakers. Reign seemed to wear a black blazer and matching slacks for the family night out to dinner.

Kourtney shared a few more glimpses at her outfit as well as some of the other Valentine’s Day-ready looks that she had both in a post and on her Instagram Stories! In the post, she shared a shot of herself sipping a cocktail in front of a cozy fire in the same outfit that she wore to dinner. Her other looks included a red gown and some black mini dress with a rose in the center. Some of her other photos included glimpses at some yummy desserts, rose petals, and V-Day candy.

The dinner outing came a few weeks after Travis revealed that he’d gotten a new tattoo that seemed to show his love for Kourtney. The blink-182 drummer shared a series of photos on Instagram (including one where he wrapped his arms around Kourt), and in one shot, he was lifting up his shorts to show a tattoo on his leg that seemed to be a drawing of Kourtney’s eyes.