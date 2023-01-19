Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Enjoy Double Date With Addison Rae & Omer Fedi: Photos

Celebrity couples really are just like us! Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and her husband, Travis Barker, 47, shared a romantic evening with actress Addison Rae, 22, and her beau, Omer Fedi, 22, on Jan. 18. The foursome hit up Crossroads Kitchen, a favorite of Kravis, and enjoyed some pizza and wine. For the date night, Kourt rocked a chic crop top and black leather pants, which she paired with an oversized black coat. The He’s All That star opted for a casual look with on-trend blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and a black leather jacket.

Kourtney and Travis were seen drinking red wine and engaging in deep conversation as they carried their wine glasses into their cars, per The Daily Mail. The men, for their part, also rocked casual looks with the Blink-182 drummer rocking black jeans, an oversized white shirt, and a black jacket worn off his shoulders. Omer opted to wear an old t-shirt with holes in it along with ripped blue jeans.

The following day, Addison took to her Instagram Story to share a flashback photo from her meal that evening at the celebrity hotspot. However, the Lemme founder did not post any snapshots from their romantic evening and instead chose to keep the moment off social media. Travis, however, took to his Instagram Story to share a mirror selfie of his stylish outfit that evening.

The Kardashians star’s night out with her man comes just one day after her daughter, Penelope, 10, took to TikTok to share a video of her rating her brother, Mason‘s sneaker collection. “Rate my brothers [sic] shoes with me,” she captioned the post, in which she also admitted she wanted to “steal” the 13-year-old’s expensive kicks. One of the unique pairs included a pair of pink Strangelove Nike Dunks, which P rated an impressive “10/10” and wrote that, “she planned “to steal these.” And last week, the preteen made a cameo on her mom’s TikTok while she was doing her makeup. So cute!

The 43-year-old mom-of-three was previously in a long-term relationship with Scott Disick, 39, from 2006 until they called it quits in 2015. Along with Penelope and Mason, the former celeb couple welcomed son Reign, 8, during their nearly 10-year romance. Now, Kourtney has moved on and married Travis in May 2022 in multiple ceremonies. First, the duo eloped in Santa Barbara, and later, they held a lavish wedding in Italy among family and friends. The musician is also a proud dad with two kids of his own, including a stepdaughter. His children include: his stepdaughter, Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya, Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17.