Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus Happily Attends Kourtney & Travis’ Wedding After Cancer Battle

Blink-182 singer Mark Hoppus was by his bandmate Travis Barker‘s side as he married Kourtney Kardashian in Portofino, Italy on May 22. The 50-year-old musician posted two photos on his Instagram feed posing with his wife, Skye Everly, 49, looking completely elated to be partaking in the grandeur celebrations. The first photo Mark shared (seen below) was a selfie with Skye taken in front of hillside dwellings on the waters of Portofino. “Mom and Dad in paradise,” he captioned the simple selfie, in which he rocked a Blink-182 tee.

The second photo seems to have been taken of the two lovebirds on the grounds of the Castello Brown, the medieval castle at which Travis, 45, and Kourtney, 43, got married. Mark and Skye kissed as they posed on a stone balcony overlooking the Gulf of Portofino in the sweet snapshot. “We got dressed up,” Mark wrote for the caption. He was dressed in a black suit and Skye looked gorgeous in a printed off-the-shoulder black gown.

Skye also posted on her Instagram story to document their luxurious date night. She shared the same kissing snapshot as Mark, plus one of them smiling at the camera. She also posted a photo with him from a boat, over which she wrote, “We like Portofino.” In addition, she shared a picture posing with Phil Riportella, who is the husband of PR executive Simon Huck, a close friend of the Kardashian family. “Best dance partner,” she wrote under the photo with him.

And even though his wife may have been dancing with another guy, Mark was still thankful to be at the star-studded wedding. “A year ago I was in chemotherapy. Today I’m here. Grateful,” Mark wrote on an Instagram story post from the event, per People. In July 2021, the singer announced to his fans that he had been going through treatment for stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he wrote on social media. “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future.”

Luckily, by September of that year, he confirmed that he had beat his cancer. “Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” he began in his Instagram announcement. “Thank God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal, but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?”

The next month, Mark and Travis performed some of their hits at Travis’ House of Horrors Halloween show. “That’s my brother. Mark doing this and us playing a few songs is just incredible, and I’ve been with him through this whole process and he’s just been so strong and resilient and tough,” Barker gushed about him, according to People. Considering Travis and Mark are like family, it’s no surprise he was there to celebrate the big wedding!