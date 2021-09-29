Breaking News

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Announces He’s Cancer Free: ‘Today Is An Amazing Day’

mark
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Matt Skiba, from left, Travis Barker, and Mark Hoppus of the musical group Blink-182 arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles The 59th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Feb 2017
Blink-182, Linkin Park. Blink-182 performs with Linkin Park during Linkin Park and Friends Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington at the Hollywood Bowl, in Los Angeles Linkin Park and Friends Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Oct 2017
Matt Skiba of Blink 182 performs on day two at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, in Chicago 2017 Lollapalooza - Day 2, Chicago, USA - 04 Aug 2017
Travis Barker of Blink 182 Lollapalooza Music Festival, Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois, USA - 04 Aug 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Blink-182 bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus has revealed the great news that he is ‘cancer free’ after undergoing chemotherapy.

Mark Hoppus has revealed he’s cancer free following a months-long battle with the disease. The Blink-182 bassist and vocalist first told fans about his diagnosis back in June, and revealed he had been undergoing chemotherapy. However, he made the announcement on Instagram on September 29 that he was on the road to recovery. “Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” he began.

“Thank God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal, but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?”

Fans and friends were quick to jump in the comments section of the snap, with John Mayer writing, “Just the best,” while another person commented “There is no better news than this!!!! A massive congrats to you, Mark. You should feel so proud. Sending you and your family so much love.”

mark
Mark Hoppus of Blink 182. Image: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Related Gallery

Julie Louis-Dreyfus & More Brave Celebrity Women Who Have Had Breast Cancer -- PICS

Sheryl Crow performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, in New York 13th Annual Stand Up For Heroes, New York, USA - 04 Nov 2019
Christina Applegate arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 05 Jan 2020
Olivia Newton-John attends the 2018 G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala at the InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles. Two collectors said you're the one that I want to Newton-John's iconic "Grease" leather jacket and skintight pants at an auction in Beverly Hills, . Julien's Auctions says the combined ensemble, which Newton-John's character Sandy wears in the closing number of the 1978 film, fetched $405,700 total. The leather jacket sold for $243,200 and the pants, which Newton-John famously had to be sewn into, went for $162,500 Olivia Newton John Auction, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Jan 2018

When he revealed his diagnosis earlier this year, Mark wrote that he was “trying to remain hopeful and positive.” He added, “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.” Mark continued, “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future.”

Blink-182 was originally formed in 1992, and Mark is the last remaining OG member of the iconic rock group. The band was originally formed by Mark, with Tom DeLonge, and Scott Raynor. Currently, the group is made up of Mark, Travis Barker, and Matt Skiba. Along with Blink-182, the bassist and vocalist also makes up one half of the pop rock duo Simple Creatures with All Time Low rocker Alex Gaskarth.