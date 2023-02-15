Kim Kardashian Shares Cute New Photos Of Daughter Chicago, 5, & Niece Dream, 6

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a sweet trio of pics of her daughter Chicago and niece Dream in their jammies!

Kim Kardashian, 42, is all about a sweet social media post! The mom of four took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 15, to share a couple of pics of five-year-old daughter Chicago West and six-year-old niece, Dream Kardashian! In the first photo, a barefoot Chicago rocked a pair of smart looking classic pink pajamas with black polka dots as she looked up sweetly at her mom, who was behind the camera. Her cousin dream wore a pair of basic pink legging pajamas, with her hair in two long pink braids. She accessorized with a pair of pink sneakers as she also smiled in the golden sunlight — the morning after Valentine’s Day. Two additional pics showed the cousins looking as happy as could be to be spending time together. “Baby love,” Kim captioned the small carousel, alongside a double heart emoji.

Chicago is Kim’s second child with her ex-husband Kanye West, while Dream’s parents are Rob Kardashian and his ex Blac Chyna. Many of the SKIMS maven‘s 345 million followers took to the comments thread to react to the cute snaps. “Is that Dream? Her and Chi are So pretty!” remarked one, while another observed, “They look really related!” “Mini Kim,” quipped another, noting her little girl’s resemblance to her.

Kim loves to share a pic of her “babies,” but on her terms — she was recently recorded telling off a photographer for asking an inappropriate question about her ex-husband in front of her daughter, North West, 9, in late January. The reality TV icon and North were leaving a basketball game when the photog approached Kim about Kanye’s recent alleged battery incident.

“Do not talk to me about that in front of my kids,” she said sternly as she held an SUV door open for her oldest daughter. The photographer promptly offered an apology, but the entire exchange left no question as to Kim’s protectiveness of her children. But of course, her fans love to see a sweet, peaceful moment with them instead — especially just after Valentine’s Day.

