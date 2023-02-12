Elon Musk Carries Son On His Shoulders At Super Bowl 2023 In Rare Photo

The Twitter CEO was spotted having a father-son day with to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles faceoff.

February 12, 2023 7:57PM EST
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Rihanna Super Bowl LVII, NFL, Half Time Show, Phoenix, Glendale, Arizona, USA - 12 Feb 2023
Glendale, AZ - Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay arrives at Super Bowl LVII at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Pictured: Gordon Ramsay BACKGRID USA 12 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: WOW MEDIA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Sports can be one of the best ways for parents to bond with their children, and Elon Musk is no exception. The billionaire entrepreneur, 51, was seen walking into State Farm Stadium in Arizona to watch Super Bowl LVII with his son  X Æ A-Xii on Sunday, February 12. Elon looked excited to get to take in the biggest sporting event of the year with his child, who he shares with Grimes

Elon carries his son for a sweet shot together at the big game. (The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

Elon sported a black t-shirt with a seemingly cartoon-ish design on the front, as well as black jeans and boots. He also rocked a pair of aviator sunglasses to brave the Arizona sun. His son wore a gray, long-sleeve shirt and jeans as well as a pair of vans. In one shot, Elon carried his son alongside him, while another he hoisted him onto his shoulders.

Ahead of the big game, Elon announced that he was cheering for none other than the Philadelphia Eagles with a tweet. While he didn’t expand on why he favored Philly over the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s safe to assume that he may have chosen the Birds, because the mascot for his somewhat recently purchased social media platform Twitter is also, well, a bird.

The SpaceX founder carried his son as he entered the stadium. (The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

While Elon has been busy since he acquired Twitter in October, acting as the company’s CEO, in addition to his other ventures, including Tesla and SpaceX, he has shown that he has a pretty strong interest in sports as well. He revealed that he was in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup finals in December, and he live-tweeted the game, showing that he appreciates both types of football.

Fun and games, aside Elon’s acquisition of Twitter has certainly been controversial with many calling out the billionaire after he bought the company. He did announce that he would step down as the head after a poll voted for him to do so in December.

The son that Elon attended the game with is one of his 10 children. Most recently, he welcomed a set of twins in July with Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis. The twins’ arrival came months after Grimes revealed that she and Elon had secretly had a daughter in March.

