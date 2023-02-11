Emily Ratajkowski & Son Sly, 1, Go For Sweet Stroll: Photos

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, looked incredible during her latest outing with her son Sly. The doting mom pushed the one-year-old’s stroller-style-bike in New York City, NY as she wore a long mustard coat and black scarf. She also wore dark gray pants and tan sneakers as she accessorized with sunglasses.

Emily also held the tot at some points and appeared to be relaxed and happy. Sly, whose father is Emily’s ex Sebastian Bear McClard, wore his own stylish outfit, which included a yellow coat over a light pink and red top, purple pants, and black sneakers. His blond hair was also on display as he flashed smiles at the nearby cameras.

Before Emily’s Big Apple stroll with Sly, she made headlines for being spotted on a different stroll with Eric Andre. She and the stand-up comedian have been sparking dating rumors ever since they started hanging out recently. Just two weeks ago, they appeared to go on a romantic getaway to the Cayman Islands, and on Feb. 10, they had lunch.

Emily’s hangouts with Eric are taking place four months after she and Sebastian divorced. The beauty was also seen with other familiar faces after the split went public. Some of them included artist Jack Greer, Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, and DJ Orazio Rispo. She spoke openly about what dating life has been for her, in the Jan. 25 episode of her High Low podcast.

“Anytime I go on another date, everybody knows,” she said. “I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing.” She went on to explain that anytime she goes on a date, anyone, including other potential dates, can see it online, which makes it awkward and hard. “So the other guys I’m dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they’re like, ‘Didn’t talk to her last night,’ and then there’s pictures of me out to dinner with someone else. It sucks,” she added.