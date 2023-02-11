Ashley Benson & New BF Brandon Davis Pack On PDA With Kiss After Date Night: Photos

Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis turned up the heat after a romantic date! The Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, and the oil heir, 43, were seen locking lips on Thursday, Feb. 9 after dining at Japanese hotspot Sushi Park on Sunset Boulevard. Ashley — who recently launched her own fragrance line ASH — wore an oversized black leather jacket and straight leg pants as she left walked on the balcony outside of the restaurant next to Brandon in the images published by the Daily Mail. After a period of conversation, the duo kissed — confirming their relationship after dating reports broke just days ago.

Ashley and Brandon — who is close friends of her mutual pals Paris and Nicky Hilton — first sparked romance speculation when they were spotted on a double date in early February with Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Cody John at a Los Angeles Lakers game. It’s unclear how the duo met, however, Paris Hilton — who Brandon once dated in the mid-2000s — is a likely bet.

“[Ashley and Brandon] have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people,” PEOPLE magazine reported on Friday, Feb. 3 after they were seen hanging out with Emma and Cody.

Ashley’s romance with Brandon is her first major public one since dating G-Eazy, 33, which began back in May 2020. Although they split in 2021, the pair got back together in Jan. 2022 before seemingly breaking up for good. Before going steady with the “No Limit” rapper, Ashley dated Cara Delevigne from 2018-2020.

It’s unlikely she’ll be making mention of Brandon publicly in interviews or on social media soon, however, as she’s previously spoken about trying to keep her romances private. “If gossip comes out and stories are completely false, what can you do?” she said to Cosmopolitan UK back in April 2021. “I’m not going to sit out there and be like, ‘This isn’t true, this is what’s really happening’…I usually keep my relationships private…You obviously can’t help if you get photographed together. [But] it’s more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it’s best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you’re not exploiting it.”