Ashley Benson’s Reportedly Dating Oil Heir Brandon Davis 1 Year After G-Eazy Split

Ashley Benson is reportedly dating Brandon Davis. The Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, and the oil heir, 43, “have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people,” PEOPLE magazine reported on Friday, Feb. 3. Two days earlier, the new couple were seen on a double date with her pal Emma Roberts and Emma’s boyfriend Cody John at a basketball game before heading to a birthday party.

Ashley was most recently linked to rapper G-Eazy, 33, after the pair struck up a romance in May 2020. They split in 2021, however, seemingly rekindled things Jan. 2022 before once again going their separate ways. The duo were seen showing PDA on multiple occasions, and the rapper — née Gerald Earl Gillum — also attended her sister Shaylene Benson‘s birthday.

Through their relationship, G-Eazy and Ashley also collaborated on songs including “All the Things You’re Searching For” as well as a cover of Radio Head‘s tune “Creep.” Before G-Eazy, Ashley also dated Cara Delevigne from 2018-2020.

Brandon, who is the grandson of the late Marvin Davis, has also had his fair share of high profile relationships. Back in the 2000s, he dated Paris Hilton, as well as star Mischa Barton, and Kim Kardashian‘s friend Brittny Gastineau.

Ashley has previously been open about dating in the public eye, and the challenges that go along with attention her romantic partners. “The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it,” she said to Cosmopolitan UK back in April 2021 when she also appeared on the cover. “People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don’t really know anything at all.”

She also explained why she doesn’t bother clarifying rumors. “If gossip comes out and stories are completely false, what can you do?” she also said. “I’m not going to sit out there and be like, ‘This isn’t true, this is what’s really happening’…I usually keep my relationships private…You obviously can’t help if you get photographed together. [But] it’s more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it’s best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you’re not exploiting it.”