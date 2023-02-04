Brandon Davis: 5 Things To Know About The Oil Heir Reportedly Dating Ashley Benson

Brandon Davis is the grandson of the late oil mogul Marvin H. Davis.

The Hollywood socialite has dated many celebrity beauties including, actress Mischa Barton.

Now, Brandon is making headlines once more for his rumored romance with Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson.

During the later aughts, socialist and oil heir Brandon Davis, 44, was frequently spotted alongside some of the biggest names in entertainment. From partying with Paris Hilton to feuding with Lindsay Lohan, many knew exactly who he was back then. However, now Brandon lives a life mostly out of the spotlight but that has since changed amid his rumored romance with Pretty Little Liars alum Ashely Benson, 33. Below are five things to know about him!

1. He Is An Heir To An Oil Fortune

Brandon has been in the tabloids for much of his life, and it’s no surprise since he’s the heir to an oil fortune. The New York state native is the grandson of the late industrialist Marvin H. Davis, who died in 2004. During his life Marvin was so successful that even once owned 20th Century Fox! Some of the other major companies and brands Marvin acquired included Davis Petroleum, the Pebble Beach Corporation, the Beverly Hills Hotel, and the Aspen Skiing Company. At the end of his life Brandon’s grandfather had built a massive $6 billion fortune, per Celebrity Net Worth.

The 44-year-old, however, is not the only Davis heir, as he has a total of four siblings including: Isabella Rickel, Mariella Rickel, the late Jason Davis, and Alexander Davis. His parents are Nancy Davis Rickel and Nebil Zarif. In addition, some of his other noteworthy family members include his film producer uncle John Davis.

2. Brandon Dated Mischa Barton

Aside from his wealthy upbringing, Brandon went on to date other successful people in his life, including The O.C. alum Mischa Barton, 37. The former couple dated for over one year but called it quits by July 2005, as previously reported by PEOPLE. “They are no longer together but they remain close friends,” the blonde beauty’s rep told the outlet at the time. During their breakup, Brandon sent his “best” to Mischa via his rep. Although Mischa’s current relationship status remains vague, she was last romantically linked to Gian Marco Flamini during spring 2021, per The Daily Mail.

3. He Is Reportedly Dating Ashley Benson

Most recently, the wealthy heir made headlines once more for his rumored romance with Ashley Benson. “They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people,” an insider claimed to PEOPLE on Feb. 3, 2023. The reported confirmation of their fling comes just two days after they were spotted on a double date alongside Scream Queens alum Emma Roberts and her beau, Cody John, per Just Jared. And prior to that, Brandon and the blonde beauty were spotted attending a basketball game in recent weeks, per Page Six. Prior to her latest romance, the 33-year-old split from rapper G-Eazy in Feb. 2021, following a two-year romance with model Cara Delevigne.

4. Brandon Had A Feud With Lindsay Lohan

Brandon was known as a partier during his younger years, as he was often spotted galivanting with now-DJ Paris Hilton, 41. One of the most known feuds that Brandon is known for was for when he threw major shade at Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan in 2006. While leaving a night club with Paris and her sister, Nicky Hilton, Brandon shouted that Lindsay had a “fire cr****” and said that she “c***** freckles.” While Brandon ranted about Lindsay, Paris laughed and pretended to be on her cellphone seemingly embarrassed by her then-friend’s remarks (watch the clip here).

5. He Had A ‘Bad Boy’ Reputation

As apparent from the above mentioned feud, it’s no surprise that Brandon’s reputation proceeds him. About 10 years ago the millionaire got into a “scuffle” at an art show, per Page Six. At the time the former “bad boy” hit up the opening of Museo Jumex in Mexico City, and was “throwing ice cubes” near the dance floor, per an insider at the event. “Brandon was throwing ice at his table,” the outlet’s source alleged at the time. “This guy’s entire ­security ­detail went up to Brandon, and there was a confrontation.” As the years have gone by, it’s not publicly known what Brandon spends his free time doing, aside from romancing younger actresses.