Ashley Benson Engaged To Brandon Davis: ‘PLL’ Star Shows Off Massive Diamond Ring

Congratulations are in order for Ashley Benson! The actress confirmed she was engaged to Brandon Davis on July 6.

July 7, 2023
Image Credit: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis are engaged! Ashley subtly announced the news via her Instagram Story, re-posting a photo of her massive diamond ring that Brandon had shared on his page. “Love of my life,” he captioned the image, and she added, “My best friendddd I love you.” She also re-posted a friend’s photo from when she FaceTimed to share the news, with her ring once again on full display. “Our babies are getting married!!!!!!!” the FaceTime caption read.

The Pretty Little Liars star’s ring is absolutely stunning, featuring a massive oval diamond sitting atop a gold band. She proudly showed it to the camera in all of her announcement shots, with a big smile on her face. Details of the proposal are unknown, but it appears to have went down during a dinner date. Brandon’s Instagram page is private.

Ashley and Brandon were first spotted together at a basketball game in January 2023, and their relationship was confirmed by PEOPLE in February. Brandon is the heir to an oil tycoon and previously dated Mischa Barton. He’s also friends with Paris Hilton.

ashley benson brandon davis
Ashley and Brandon at a basketball game. (Michael Simon/Shutterstock)

It’s unclear exactly when Ashley and Brandon first got together before they were seen out in public. Before she started dating the 43-year-old, she was in a relationship with G-Eazy. Ashley was first linked to the rapper in May 2020 and they were together for several months before calling it quits at the beginning of 2021. E! News reported that Ashley ended the relationship because G-Eazy wouldn’t fully commit to her.

Ashley also famously dated Cara Delevingne for two years before they broke up in April 2020. In a 2021 interview with Cosmopolitan, Cara hinted that the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the pair’s relationship. “It was the most trying time,” she admitted. “[That] really makes or breaks you.”

