Beyonce Is Gorgeous In Silver Mini With Husband Jay-Z For United Master GRAMMY Party: Photos

Bow down to Queen Bey! Beyoncé stole the spotlight when she arrived at the United Master Celebration of Independence pre-Grammy party in Hollywood on Friday, February 3. Walking alongside her dapper husband Jay-Z, the “Alien Superstar” hitmaker rocked a shimmering silver mini dress for the celeb-heavy occasion. The pair partied the night away next to DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Future and Adele’s boyfriend, Rich Paul.

The singer was a sight to behold as she looked every inch the iconic fashionista. With her matching silver handbag and oversized hoop earrings, Beyonce appeared ready for the runway. A touch of smokey eye for her makeup and a set of designer high heels set off the chic look, while Jay-Z pulled up the rear in an all-black ensemble, except for his fresh white sneakers.

The party appearance came ahead of Sunday’s Grammy Awards, where Beyonce leads the nominations with nine for her incredible album Renaissance, including Album of the year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Already the performer with the most Grammy wins in history, a feat she accomplished in 2022, Beyonce is looking to add to her 28 trophies (she’s tied with producer Quincy Jones).

As fans know, Beyonce is gearing up for her world tour and she just practiced for it with her first concert in four years…and she performed alongside her adorable daughter Blue Ivy Carter! The pop superstar invited her 11-year-old girl, whom she shares with Jay-Z, to join her in singing “Brown Skin Girl” at a private performance for the opening of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai on Saturday, January 21, according to fan footage leaked online, as the venue reportedly banned recording devices, including cell phones.

Of course, the concert only added to the rumors of a world tour, which had not been announced at the but first began spreading after the massively successful release of her album Renaissance. This will be her first solo tour since her Formation tour in support of her album, Lemonade, in 2016.