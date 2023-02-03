Rupert Everett Accuses Prince Harry Of Lying About How He Lost His Virginity

British actor Rupert Everett is questioning Prince Harry‘s tale of how he lost his virginity, which the royal wrote about in his book Spare. “By the way, I know who the woman he lost his virginity to is,” the 63-year-old said to U.K outlet The Telegraph on Thursday, February 2. “And it wasn’t behind a pub. And it wasn’t in this country,” he then teased, adding, “I’m just putting it out there that I know.” Notably, he did not give a name as to who he believes the woman was.

Prince Harry wrote he was 17-years-old when he had sex for the first time and that the incident was with an older woman. He called the incident an “inglorious episode with an older woman,” and revealed that she “like horses” — but did not reveal her identity, leading readers to go wild with theories. “She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace,” he added. “Among the many things about it that were wrong. It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub,” the youngest son of the late Princess Diana and King Charles also said. The pub is believed to be Rattlebone Inn in Wiltshire.

Among the many names thrown in the hat was Elizabeth Hurley, 57 — however the former Royals star quickly denied she was the woman who took Harry’s V-Card. “Not me. Not guilty. Ha!,” she told Saturday Times magazine, before doubling down “No. Not me. Absolutely not,” the bikini designer — who is 19 years Harry’s senior — added days ahead of the book’s Jan. 10, 2023 release.

Suzannah Harvey also denied she was the woman in question in a tongue in cheek way. Holding a photo of Ginger Nuts to Instagram, she revealed the snack was the “only ones I’ve EVER touched” and warned her followers to “believe zero of what you read.” The pair were photographed together at a gala the year in question, leading some Royal followers to make the connection.