Elizabeth Hurley, 57, Stuns In Blue Bikini As She Vacations In The Maldives: Watch

Elizabeth Hurley, 57, gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at the epic time she was having while vacationing in the Maldives, in her latest video. The actress rocked a turquoise blue patterned bikini and sunglasses and had her long brown hair down as she smiled and spoke to the camera under the sun. She also spent some time in the water and frolicked and danced.

“Good morning from the beautiful Maldives,” she said in the opening of the clip. Several other clips of her lifting her arms up in the air, shaking her hips, and running across the splashes followed. She set the video to the song “Ring” by Selena Gomez, which seemed to go perfectly with the fun and exciting vibe she was giving off.

Once the video went public, Elizabeth’s fans were quick to compliment her in the comments section. “GORGEOUS,” one fan wrote while another simply but effectively wrote, “Wow, Liz.” A third shared, “You are so beautiful” and a fourth commented on the location she was in. “Maldives is a glorious place for a holiday for a classy, sophisticated, stylish and beautiful woman 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” they wrote.

Elizabeth’s latest video comes after she made headlines for rocking a bejeweled jumpsuit to ring in 2023. She paired it with a gold headpiece that made the outfit that much more glamourous and posed for several photos with family, including her lookalike son Damian Hurley, 20, and friends during the New Year’s Eve celebration. “A bittersweet goodbye to 2022, a year of both extremely happy and deeply sad memories. Here’s to 2023 and hoping everyones dreams come true ❤️❤️,” she wrote in the caption.

Just two days before the new year, Elizabeth also wowed in a black plunging outfit that she wore while hanging out behind the scenes of her Christmas movie, Christmas in Paradise. She shared photos from the set and looked as pretty as could be as she sat between takes. The holiday film also starred Kelsey Grammer, Billy Ray Cyrus, Nathalie Cox,and Victoria Ekanoye.