Elizabeth Hurley, 57, Is Gorgeous In Blue Bikini As She Counts Down To Christmas

Elizabeth Hurley is celebrating the release of her brand-new holiday-themed movie, Christmas in the Caribbean, in the most Elizabeth Hurley way ever: by showing off her bikini scenes! The stunning 57-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16 to post a montage of clips from her time filming, which included footage of her getting her hair and makeup done while in her bikini, posing to show off her gorgeous blue two-piece, and goofing off on set. At one point, she was sipping on a frozen cocktail while sitting at a swim-up bar. Must be nice!

The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star wasn’t wearing just any bikini; her suit is from her own swim collection found at elizabethhurley.com. Specifically, she wore the Antibes Bikini Set, which features a bikini top with a sexy gold chain holding the two triangle cups together and bottoms with the same feature on the sides. While the bottoms don’t appear to be listed on the site, the top sells for a steep $88.

And if you feel like you’re having Déjà vu when looking at the cute ‘suit, it’s because you may have seen it before. Elizabeth loves posting bikini shots on her social media, and she wore the Antibes bikini several times this year. She last showed off her beautiful figure on Nov. 15 in a mirror selfie video that showed her posing in the Carribean-colored bathing suit. “Back in a bikini,” she captioned the clip, which was set to “Kiss of Life” by Sade.

In August, the Devil in Bedazzled actress shared a still of herself wearing the swimsuit. In the photo, she leaned over a vanity and showed ample cleavage as she gazed into the camera. “Bikini weather in England…. who’d have thought it? #notcomplaining,” she casually captioned the sizzling post.

She wore the swimsuit a few days prior when she took a dip in the ocean. In the fun video, she showed footage of herself posing on a rocky beach and then smiling as she forced herself into the water from the ladder of a motorboat. She looked a bit shocked as she plunged into the deep blue water, which seemingly influenced the caption of the post. “Do you hate people making a fuss getting into cold water?” she asked fans.

Elizabeth switched up the color of the suit in a June post, in which she gushed that it is her “favorite” from her collection. Rather than the bright blue color, she donned the same two-piece in a dark green color. Scrolling back through her Instagram reveals even more hot bikini shots. Elizabeth is simply living her best bikini life!

Elizabeth previously told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that she stays in shape by drinking plenty of water. “You have to drink a lot of water and probably, don’t really, drink much alcohol. I’ve virtually given it up completely,” she shared. She also said stepping outside is important. “I think fresh air is one of the most important things you can do at any age,” she theorized.