Elizabeth Hurley, 57, Rocks Sheer Bejeweled Jumpsuit To Ring In 2023: Photos

Elizabeth Hurley rang in the new year in style when she wore a completely sheer bejeweled jumpsuit.

January 3, 2023 10:50AM EST
elizabeth hurley
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Hurley is always making a statement with her outfits and that’s exactly what she did to ring in 2023. The 57-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, see-through jumpsuit that was covered in jewels and sequins while a massive gold headpiece completed her look.

Elizabeth posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “A bittersweet goodbye to 2022, a year of both extremely happy and deeply sad memories. Here’s to 2023 and hoping everyones dreams come true.”

Elizabeth’s long-sleeve jumpsuit showed off her fabulous figure while a massive diamond choker necklace covered her neck. Her legs and abs were on full display in this one-piece while jewels covered her chest and behind. As for her accessories, she wore a spiked gold headband that was super tall and added a pair of diamond hoop earrings. A sultry smokey eye with extra thick black eyeliner and a glossy nude lip completed her look.

Elizabeth is not afraid to show off her figure on Instagram and when she’s not in a skintight jumpsuit, she’s usually in a bikini. The actress recently posted a video of herself posing in the mirror wearing a light blue tiny bikini from her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

She posted the video with the caption, “Back in a bikini,” with a red heart emoji while posing in a plunging triangle bikini top with gold hardware in the center of her chest and styled it with matching, low-rise bottoms that had the same gold chains on the sides. Elizabeth topped her look off with a pair of oversized sunglasses and had her hair down in natural, loose beach waves.

Aside from this blue bikini, another one of our favorites was the yellow string bikini she wore in a sexy video of herself applying sunscreen. Elizabeth posted the video with the caption, “Hat and SPF @elizabethhurleybeach @clinique.”

