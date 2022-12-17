Elizabeth Hurley Responds To Rumors That She’s The ‘Older Woman’ Prince Harry Lost His Virginity To

Elizabeth Hurley, 57, is addressing rumors she is the gorgeous gal who took Prince Harry‘s virginity when he was just a teenager, in a new interview. The actress denied being the one who the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex reportedly writes about in his highly-anticipated memoir, Spare, which comes out on Jan. 10, 2023. “Not me. Not guilty. Ha!,” she told Saturday Times magazine before adding, “No. Not me. Absolutely not.”

Harry apparently opens up about the sexual encounter, which he reportedly writes was with an unnamed “beautiful older woman in the countryside,” in the book, as well as many other shocking details. The 416-page autobiography includes many revelations that Harry may not have been comfortable with sharing, according to The Sun. “The book has been back and forth between Harry and [ghost writer] JR Moehringer and the publishers a few times. They wanted more than was in the first draft, and then Harry wanted to refine things after the Queen passed away,” a source told the outlet.

“But there has been extra toing and froing that people don’t know about. This is because the publishers wanted more areas covered and more detail on some things that were already included,” the source continued. “There is a real concern that that means Harry has had to sex up the book and include revelations that even he might not even be that comfortable with.”

Another source added that the book, which is also supposed to include explosive new material about Harry’s childhood and his rift with the royal institution after meeting his now wife Meghan Markle, “is much worse than people think.” The release of the memoir will come just a few weeks after the release of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries, which also included never-before-heard claims by the couple. One of those includes Prince William apparently screaming at Harry during a 2020 meeting that he had with some of the royal family members to talk about his future in the institution.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true and my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in,” he said during one of the episodes of the memorable series. None of Harry’s royal family members have commented on the series and it’s unknown if they plan on commenting on his memoir.