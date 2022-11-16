Elizabeth Hurley, 57, Slays In Tiny Blue Bikini In Sexy New Mirror Selfie Video

Elizabeth Hurley loves being in a bikini and she proved that in her recent Instagram post. The 57-year-old posted a video of herself posing in the mirror wearing a light blue tiny bikini from her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, while showing off her incredible figure.

Elizabeth posted the video with the caption, “Back in a bikini,” with a red heart emoji and her figure looked incredible. She rocked a plunging triangle bikini top with gold hardware in the center of her chest and styled it with matching, low-rise bottoms that had the same gold chains on the sides. Elizabeth topped her look off with a pair of oversized sunglasses and had her hair down in natural, loose beach waves.

Elizabeth is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit and aside from this blue one, another one of our favorites was the yellow string bikini she wore in a sexy video of herself applying sunscreen. Elizabeth posted the video with the caption, “Hat and SPF @elizabethhurleybeach @clinique.”

In the video, she rocked a bright yellow bikini, also from her swimwear line, featuring a plunging triangle top that revealed ample cleavage, styled with matching skinny side strap bottoms. She accessorized her look with a floppy, tan straw beach hat and oversized, round black sunglasses.

Elizabeth loves wearing her yellow bikini and side from this video, she posted a slideshow of herself wearing it while posing against a wall. She styled the plunging triangle top that revealed ample cleavage with matching low-rise, braided side bottoms and opted out of any accessories.

In another photo, Elizabeth rode a bike in the bikini while rocking wet, beach-wave hair. Meanwhile, in the third photo, she rocked a flowy yellow floral halterneck dress with hot pink straps and a gold ring on the chest.