Elizabeth Hurley, 57, Rocks A Turquoise Bikini While Plunging Into Cold Water: Watch

The British actress set temperatures soaring as she frolicked on a beach and dove off a yacht in a stunning two-piece.

By:
August 3, 2022 11:09AM EDT
View gallery
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
American singer Mary J. Blige hits the beach in a red bikini at Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Mary, 51, is enjoying time in the sunshine state a month after her Super Bowl performance. Pictured: Mary J. Blige Ref: SPL5295813 120322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, and a few family friends, soaked up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico after celebrating Christmas. Supermodel Cindy, 55, donned a patterned cover-up over her black bikini, matching daughter's Kaia beach-ready ensemble. The model mom looked stunning in a black two piece as she soaked up the sun with her daughter outside their luxury resort. Kaia was seen in a cheeky black two piece and lounged next two a young unidentified guy who was reading a book. So where is new beau Austin Butler? Pictured: Cindy Crawford BACKGRID USA 27 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SplashNews

Elizabeth Hurley is living her best life with a hot girl summer! The 57-year-old British actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday, July 3 to share clips from her incredible European getaway. Rocking a stunning turquoise bikini that left little to the imagination, Elizabeth danced around on a beach before taking a plunge into the waters off a yacht. “Do you hate people making a fuss getting into cold water?” she cheekily captioned the sizzling video (below).

The former model looks to be back to her old self after suffering a bit of a mishap earlier this year. While sharing yet another bikini photo for her fans in February, Elizabeth admitted she had sprained her ankle following the swimsuit photo shoot! “Got this shot whilst on location filming Christmas in the Caribbean – just before I sprained my silly ankle, ” the Bedazzled star captioned the post. “Now, still on crutches and lying on the sofa, eating chocolates and feeling sorry for myself.”

One would think Elizabeth spends most of her life in the gym as she is constantly showing off her fit look — however, she recently said that is simply not the case. “I don’t do a lot of set exercise but I’m very active and run around all day,” she told Healthy Living. “I enjoy Pilates, though I don’t do it often enough, but I have recently joined a gym for the first time in years and am hoping I can motivate myself to go.”

As for dieting, Elizabeth said she’ll try to cut back when her jeans are fitting a little bit tight. “I rarely skip breakfast and always eat lunch but the lighter my evening meal the better,” she added to the outlet. “I really try to go out of my way to eat an apple for a snack instead of a cookie and I always start the day with a couple of mugs of hot water. Otherwise I eat pretty normally but avoid processed and junk foods.” Whatever it is Elizabeth is doing, it’s certainly working!

More From Our Partners

ad