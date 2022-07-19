Elizabeth Hurley, 57, Rocks Bright Yellow Bikini & Covers Her Body With Sun Lotion

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked a tiny yellow string bikini with a straw sun hat in a new video.

July 19, 2022
elizabeth hurley
When it comes to Elizabeth Hurley, one thing is for sure – she just doesn’t age. The 57-year-old proved that when she posted a sexy video of herself modeling a yellow string bikini while applying sunscreen.

Elizabeth posted the video with the caption, “Hat and SPF @elizabethhurleybeach @clinique.” In the video, she rocked a bright yellow bikini featuring a plunging triangle top that revealed ample cleavage, styled with matching skinny side strap bottoms.

She accessorized her look with a floppy, tan straw beach hat and oversized, round black sunglasses. In the video, she posed with her sunscreen and had her hair down in natural, salty beach waves.

This is the second time Elizabeth has worn this yellow bikini recently, and just a few weeks ago she posted photos of herself rocking the yellow string bikini from her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

In the photos, Elizabeth posed against a wall while rocking the plunging triangle top that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with matching low-rise, braided side bottoms and opted out of any accessories.

Elizabeth posted the photos with the caption, “Let the sunshine in….. 30% off our Sunshine edit, which includes all my favorite yellow pieces.”

Aside from posing against a wall, Elizabeth also rode a bike in the bikini while rocking wet, beach wave hair. Meanwhile, in the third photo, she rocked a flowy yellow floral halterneck dress with hot pink straps and a gold ring on the chest.

Elizabeth has been slaying her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently wore a sparkly pink Versace mini dress that was completely cut out and held together with little gold pins. Elizabeth’s dress reminded us of her iconic “safety pin” dress that she wore in 1994.

