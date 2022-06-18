Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Tiny Black Bikini As She Dances Around In New Video: Watch

Elizabeth Hurley, 56 looked fantastic as she showed off her fit figure in a tiny black bikini from her swimwear line. The British model and actress shared a video on her Instagram on June 17 in which she posed and danced around in the Ebony Bikini, which features a bold chunky gold chain piecing together the front and back sides of the bottoms and the same chain connecting the front of the top. The top and bottoms are sold separately and can be purchased on her website for $88 each.

In the video, Elizabeth called the Ebony Bikini her “favorite” and urged her followers to “catch it while” they could over the weekend, as it was marked down 30 percent. Elizabeth paired her bikini with gold hoop earrings and wore her brunette hair down. She showed off her perky assets as she twirled around in front of palm trees blowing in the wind.

Elizabeth is no stranger to showing her gorgeous body off in swimsuits. In celebration of Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee at the top of the month, she shared several Instagram photos wearing a white bikini on a beach in the Caribbean. “Bringing a bit of Blighty to the Caribbean on the momentous Platinum Jubilee. All hail HM Queen Elizabeth,” she captioned her post. She matched her cute bikini with brown sunglasses and let her beachy brunette hair blow gracefully behind her as she played with a balloon that featured a print of the British flag.

In April, the stunning actress shared a few sexy snapshots of herself posing across a couch in a turquoise blue bikini while she was filming a new movie. While she used the hashtag #fatherchristmasisback, her IMDb page does not show that she is working on a second Father Christmas is Back movie. However, it does show she has completed a film called Christmas in the Caribbean.

Of course, these are just a few examples of the countless times Elizabeth has shown off her beautiful physique on her Instagram page. The Then Came You actress has revealed in the past she loves rocking a swimsuit and doesn’t plan on stopping. “I love modeling my collections and actually think feeling comfortable and confident comes with age,” she told the Daily Mail in Oct. 2021 “There might be a time when I don’t want to model swimwear and move onto voluminous kaftans, but currently I’m still enjoying it.”

And in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in April, Elizabeth shared how she keeps her body toned, nourished, and glowing. “From a beauty point of view, I would say moisturize a lot!” she noted. “Moisturizer, eye creams, hand creams, body cream. Our skin gets drier as we get older, and it’s very important to stay hydrated on the outside.”

The Bedazzled star also said she makes sure she drinks plenty of fluids. “You have to drink a lot of water and probably, don’t really, drink much alcohol. I’ve virtually given it up completely,” she revealed.