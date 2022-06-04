Adam Lambert & Queen Kick Off Platinum Jubilee Concert With Electrifying Performance: Watch

Adam Lambert and Queen opened up the Platinum Party at the Palace concert as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 4.

June 4, 2022 5:37PM EDT
Adam Lambert performs with Queen guitarist Brian May during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service Platinum Jubilee, London, United Kingdom - 04 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Adam Lambert, 40, and Queen kicked off the Platinum Party at the Palace event on June 4 with an energetic show! The band, with Lambert stepping in for the late lead singer Freddie Mercury, started the show with a rousing rendition of “We Will Rock You.” The brief, yet electrifying, performance included a montage of other Queen classics like “Don’t Stop Me Now” and “We Are the Champions.”

The Platinum Jubilee marks the famous rock band’s second time performing for Queen Elizabeth II, 96. They previously performed at 2002’s Golden Jubilee, which lead guitarist Brian May recalled in a May 19 interview. “Of course, [the June 4 performance] would have to be something quite big following the appearance on the Buckingham Palace roof many years ago,” he mentioned to Express before teasing his upcoming show a bit more. “I think people would expect something quite special, wouldn’t they? Hmmm…so that’s probably all we can say at the moment.”

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John, Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Diana Ross, and Sir Rod Stewart are other global superstars scheduled to perform across the three-stage event. Other talented performers include Jax Jones, Mabel, Stefflon Don, Elbow, Craig David, George Ezra, Duran Duran, Mimi Webb, Sam Ryder, Nile Rodgers, Celeste, Hans Zimmer, Diversity, Hans Zimmer, Sigala & Ella, and Mica Paris. In addition, the casts of The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King, Joseph, and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will perform some iconic hits from their shows.

The band Queen featuring Adam Lambert Kicked off the Platinum Jubilee concert. (Jeff J Mitchell/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

The special concert wraps up the third day of official celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth in her 70th year on the English throne. The event is being broadcast live by the BBC and played for 22,000 in-person spectators, per CNN.

The fourth and final day of celebrations will occur on June 5 and include another world-famous singer: Ed Sheeran. While little is known about the father of two‘s highly anticipated performance at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, he previously said he was “looking forward to” the honor, per People. “I’m proud to be part of the celebration and it’s going to be a great opportunity to bring everyone together,” he concluded.

