Elizabeth Hurley, 56, Looks Incredible In A Blue Bikini On The Set Of Her New Movie

Elizabeth Hurley, 56, is getting a lot of attention for her latest Instagram post! The gorgeous actress shared a new snapshot of herself lying back on a couch and posing in a turquoise blue bikini that perfectly accentuated her figure. She had her hair down in the photo and rocked attractive makeup as she gave a serious look to the camera.

The talented star revealed that she posed for the gem while filming a movie in a “sunny” location, in her caption. “Filming on a sunny island has its pros #newmovie #fatherchristmasisback…again 😘,” the caption read.

Once she shared the eye-catching snapshot, her fans quickly took to the comments section to share their thoughts. “Awesome,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “Well ….. Good Morning, to you, too!” A third called her “the most stunning” and a fourth shared that “this is what a beautiful woman looks like.”

This isn’t the first time that Elizabeth shared an eye-catching photo with her followers. The beauty is known for often showing off her incredible figure whenever she can, whether it’s in bikinis or sexy outfits. She recently shared another photo of herself in a turquoise bikini while holding up some starfish and smiling and she looked just as great as in her most recent pic!

In an interview with DailyMail, Elizabeth admitted she doesn’t plan on stopping wearing bikinis even though she’s not in her 20s. “I’m at least 10 pounds heavier than I was 20 years ago but I don’t care,” The Royals star told the British outlet. “I probably eat a bit more now but I don’t eat takeaways and only drink sodas once in a blue moon. Life’s too short to be on a super strict diet.”

Elizabeth’s attitude is definitely an inspiration to a lot of other confident women around her age and proves you don’t need to be a certain age to show off what you got for yourself!