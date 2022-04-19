Elizabeth Hurley, 56, Looks Incredible In A Blue Bikini On The Set Of Her New Movie

Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram to share an eye-catching pic of her lounging out in a stylish two-piece swimsuit that helped her flaunt her fit figure and revealed she's 'filming on a sunny island.'

By:
April 19, 2022 6:44PM EDT
Elizabeth Hurley
View gallery
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
American singer Mary J. Blige hits the beach in a red bikini at Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Mary, 51, is enjoying time in the sunshine state a month after her Super Bowl performance. Pictured: Mary J. Blige Ref: SPL5295813 120322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, and a few family friends, soaked up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico after celebrating Christmas. Supermodel Cindy, 55, donned a patterned cover-up over her black bikini, matching daughter's Kaia beach-ready ensemble. The model mom looked stunning in a black two piece as she soaked up the sun with her daughter outside their luxury resort. Kaia was seen in a cheeky black two piece and lounged next two a young unidentified guy who was reading a book. So where is new beau Austin Butler? Pictured: Cindy Crawford BACKGRID USA 27 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Elizabeth Hurley, 56, is getting a lot of attention for her latest Instagram post! The gorgeous actress shared a new snapshot of herself lying back on a couch and posing in a turquoise blue bikini that perfectly accentuated her figure. She had her hair down in the photo and rocked attractive makeup as she gave a serious look to the camera.

The talented star revealed that she posed for the gem while filming a movie in a “sunny” location, in her caption. “Filming on a sunny island has its pros #newmovie #fatherchristmasisback…again 😘,” the caption read.

Once she shared the eye-catching snapshot, her fans quickly took to the comments section to share their thoughts. “Awesome,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “Well ….. Good Morning, to you, too!” A third called her “the most stunning” and a fourth shared that “this is what a beautiful woman looks like.”

Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley showing off a different bikini. (flynetpictures.com/SplashNews)

This isn’t the first time that Elizabeth shared an eye-catching photo with her followers. The beauty is known for often showing off her incredible figure whenever she can, whether it’s in bikinis or sexy outfits. She recently shared another photo of herself in a turquoise bikini while holding up some starfish and smiling and she looked just as great as in her most recent pic!

In an interview with DailyMail, Elizabeth admitted she doesn’t plan on stopping wearing bikinis even though she’s not in her 20s. “I’m at least 10 pounds heavier than I was 20 years ago but I don’t care,” The Royals star told the British outlet. “I probably eat a bit more now but I don’t eat takeaways and only drink sodas once in a blue moon. Life’s too short to be on a super strict diet.”

Elizabeth’s attitude is definitely an inspiration to a lot of other confident women around her age and proves you don’t need to be a certain age to show off what you got for yourself!

More From Our Partners

ad