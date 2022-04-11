See Pics

Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Gorgeous Blue Bikini While Rescuing ‘Stranded’ Starfish: Photos

Music & Sports Editor

Move over, Jason Momoa. Elizabeth Hurley is the ocean protector the seas deserve, and she showed her aqua heroics while rocking a barely-there teal two-piece.

It’s always bikini weather for Elizabeth Hurley, and apparently – it’s always time to step in and help a hand. “Found these magnificent starfish alive but stranded on the beach,” Elizabeth, 56, captioned the photos she posted on Monday (Apr. 11). In the pic, the actress and swimwear entrepreneur stands thigh-deep in some crystal-clear waters while wearing a teal bikini. In each of her hands was an orange and yellow starfish. Liz posed with her little friends, before returning them to the water. “They’re not happily back at the bottom of the sea,” she wrote, along with a string of heart emojis.

Liz’s king gesture – and her seemingly ageless figure – won over her fans in the comments section. “Such a babe,” wrote Natalie Imbruglia. “They are amazing!!!!” wrote another fan, who was hopefully commenting on the starfish. “hey are gorgeous,” added makeup artist Sandy Linter. “I wouldn’t have known they were stranded.” Drinking from the fountain of youth.” “Will you rescue me?!?” “You are a star in my heart.”

This Starfish “rescue mission” comes a week after Liz celebrated her son, Damian Hurley, turning twenty. The young actor and model, best known for his role as Prince Hansel Von Liechtenstein in E!’s The Royals, celebrated his birthday on Apr. 4. Liz, who shares her son with Steve Bing, posted a series of flashback photos in honor of his big day. “Happy 20th birthday to my little Princling,” wrote Liz.

The Austin Powers star kicked off “bikini season” – well, for Liz, it never really ends – at the start of 2022 with a sizzling shot of her in her signature swimwear. “Got this shot whilst on location filming Christmas in the Caribbean – just before I sprained my silly ankle. Now, still on crutches and lying on the sofa, eating chocolates and feeling sorry for myself,” she captioned the Jan. 6 post. A few weeks later, she was back on her feet and back in a bikini.

“Yes, I could be in a swimming pool with a pink flamingo…..” she said while straddling the side of her pool,“ or I could be snuggled up with my doggies in Blighty, eating a Terry’s chocolate orange and about to watch the final season of Ozark….. you decide.”