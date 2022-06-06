Elizabeth Hurley, 56, Stuns In White Bikini As She Celebrates The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram to share some gorgeous shots of her enjoying the beach in the Caribbean to mark the end of Queen Elizabeth's four-day Platinum Jubilee in her home country.

June 6, 2022 4:00PM EDT
Elizabeth Hurley
Image Credit: SplashNews

Elizabeth Hurley, 56, looked gorgeous celebrating Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee in the Caribbean. The British actress and model posted photos to Instagram on June 5 of herself rocking a white bikini and playing with a Union Jack balloon on the beach. Elizabeth’s two-piece swimsuit showcased her fabulous skinny figure. She also rocked a pair of brown sunglasses and let her brunette hair down as she joyfully soaked up the sun.

Elizabeth’s support for The Queen, 96, was evident thanks to the U.K.-themed ballon that she played with on the sand. The Royals star looked to be having the best time celebrating the Platinum Jubilee. Bringing a bit of Blighty to the Caribbean on the momentous Platinum Jubilee,” she captioned her post. “All hail HM Queen Elizabeth 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻.”

Elizabeth has a love for not only Queen Elizabeth, but also for bikinis. In fact, the actress has openly said that she has no plans to stop wearing bikinis even though she’s no longer in her 20s. “I’m at least 10 pounds heavier than I was 20 years ago but I don’t care,” Elizabeth told the Daily Mail in Oct. 2021. “I probably eat a bit more now but I don’t eat takeaways and only drink sodas once in a blue moon. Life’s too short to be on a super strict diet,” she added.

Aside from her rocking body, Elizabeth has also maintained a youthful complexion with her glowing skin. The Austin Powers star revealed how she’s done that while speaking to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation‘s annual Hot Pink Party in May. “From a beauty point of view, I would say moisturize a lot!” Elizabeth explained. “Moisturizer, eye creams, hand creams, body cream. Our skin gets drier as we get older, and it’s very important to stay hydrated on the outside.” She also advised staying hydrated “on the inside,” as well, by drinking a lot of water and cutting back on alcohol.

