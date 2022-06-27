Elizabeth Hurley, 57, Looks Incredible In Tiny Yellow Bikini: Photos

Elizabeth Hurley looked stunning when she showed off her incredible figure in a tiny, pastel yellow bikini in sexy new photos.

June 27, 2022 12:58PM EDT
elizabeth hurley
If there’s one thing for sure about Elizabeth Hurley, it is that she just does not age. The 57-year-old proved that when she posted photos of herself rocking a pale yellow string bikini from her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

In the photos, Elizabeth posed against a wall while rocking the plunging triangle top that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with matching low-rise, braided side bottoms and opted out of any accessories.

Elizabeth posted the photos with the caption, “Let the sunshine in….. 30% off our Sunshine edit, which includes all my favorite yellow pieces http://www.elizabethhurley.com”

Aside from posing against a wall, Elizabeth also rode a bike in the bikini while rocking wet, beach wave hair. Meanwhile, in the third photo, she rocked a flowy yellow floral halterneck dress with hot pink straps and a gold ring on the chest.

Elizabeth has been slaying her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently wore a sparkly pink Versace mini dress that was completely cut out and held together with little gold pins. Elizabeth’s dress reminded us of her iconic “safety pin” dress that she wore in 1994.

She posted two photos of her in the sparkly pink mini dress with the caption, “Having a @versace moment @damianhurley1 @donatella_versace @stylistmikeadler.”

The mini dress featured thick straps and a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The dress showed a ton of skin and was extremely similar to the black Versace gown she wore to the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral in London back in 1994.

