Elizabeth Hurley, 57, Stuns In ‘Safety Pin’ Versace Mini Dress Inspired By Her Iconic 1994 Gown: Pics

Elizabeth Hurley always makes a statement in her outfit no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 57-year-old posted photos of herself wearing a sparkly pink Versace mini dress that was completely cut out and held together with little gold pins. We couldn’t help but notice how similar this dress was to her iconic “safety pin” dress that she wore in 1994.
Elizabeth posted two photos of her in the sparkly pink mini dress with the caption, “Having a @versace moment @damianhurley1 @donatella_versace @stylistmikeadler.” In the second photo, she posed with her son Damian Hurley, who wore a sheer black floral button-down shirt and a pair of black, crushed velvet trousers.
Elizabeth’s mini dress featured thick straps and a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The dress showed a ton of skin and was extremely similar to the black Versace gown she wore to the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral in London back in 1994.
Elizabeth looked stunning at the premiere in the plunging black gown that had a deep V-neckline and was completely cutout on the sides, held together with gold safety pins.
The side of the gown featured a plunging slit on the side of the skirt, showing off her toned legs. She accessorized with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps, a chunky gold bracelet, and gold hoop earrings. Elizabeth looked just as good then as she does now.