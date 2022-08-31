Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Neon Pink Halter Swimsuit On Elton John’s Yacht In France: Photo

Elizabeth Hurley is keeping the summer vibes going! The 57-year-old British actress was spotted looking absolutely stunning while lounging on Elton John’s yacht in the South of France on Tuesday (August 31). Rocking a hot pink halter swimsuit, Elizabeth was living her best life alongside the iconic musician and a gaggle of gorgeous friends.

The “Bedazzled” star’s luxury liner trip comes as she’s been enjoying an amazing European getaway. A few weeks ago, while donning a stunning turquoise bikini that left little to the imagination, Elizabeth danced around on a beach before taking a plunge into the waters off another yacht. “Do you hate people making a fuss getting into cold water?” she cheekily captioned the sizzling video posted to her Instagram.

The former model looks to be back to her old self after suffering a bit of a mishap earlier this year. While sharing yet another bikini photo for her fans in February, Elizabeth admitted she had sprained her ankle following the swimsuit photo shoot! “Got this shot whilst on location filming Christmas in the Caribbean – just before I sprained my silly ankle, ” the Bedazzled star captioned the post. “Now, still on crutches and lying on the sofa, eating chocolates and feeling sorry for myself.”

One would think Elizabeth spends most of her life in the gym as she is constantly showing off her fit look — however, she recently said that is simply not the case. “I don’t do a lot of set exercise but I’m very active and run around all day,” she told Healthy Living. “I enjoy Pilates, though I don’t do it often enough, but I have recently joined a gym for the first time in years and am hoping I can motivate myself to go.”

As for dieting, Elizabeth said she’ll try to cut back when her jeans are fitting a little bit tight. “I rarely skip breakfast and always eat lunch but the lighter my evening meal the better,” she added to the outlet. “I really try to go out of my way to eat an apple for a snack instead of a cookie and I always start the day with a couple of mugs of hot water. Otherwise I eat pretty normally but avoid processed and junk foods.” Whatever it is Elizabeth is doing, it’s certainly working!