Elizabeth Hurley, 57, Slays Plunging Black Outfit In BTS Photos From Christmas Movie

There might be a few days left on the 2022 calendar, but Elizabeth Hurley was still feeling the Christmas spirit on Thursday (Dec. 29). Elizabeth, 57, who often finds a reason to wear a bikini no matter what time of year it is, shared some “behind the scenes shooting Christmas in Paradise,” her new holiday movie featuring Kelsey Grammer, Billy Ray Cyrus, Nathalie Cox, and Victoria Ekanoye. In the first two slides of Elizabeth’s gallery, she rocked an elegant black outfit with a plunging neckline, showing off some Christmas cleavage.

The following slides showed Elizabeth next to Billy Ray, 61, and her posing next to Kelsey, 67. Photos of her next to Victoria, 41, and one on the beach followed. It really was Christmas in “paradise” for Elizabeth.

The movie — which Hurley noted is on Sky TV, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV – follows “three quirky sisters who chase their estranged dad (Grammer) down at his beachside pad in the Caribbean and enjoy a little fun in the sun. But why did he disappear to the islands? Only Joanna (Hurley) knows for sure, and she’s sworn to secrecy! Love, laughter, and songs by Cyrus make this a Christmas to remember,” per Deadline. The film is a sequel to 2021’s Father Christmas Is Back, which also starred Nathalie Cox, Elizabeth Hurley, Kelsey Grammer, and more (h/t Decider).

“Working with our exceptionally talented friends Elizabeth, Kelsey, Billy, and Nathalie in the beautiful islands of St Kitts and Nevis was a creative dream,” said producer Philippe Martinez. “Stan [Wertlieb] and our partners at Grindstone have a track record in maximizing the potential of every film they acquire, so we know Christmas in Paradise is in the best hands possible.”

Proving that very little comes between Elizabeth and her bikinis, she posted a series of behind-the-scenes of her other Holiday movie, Christmas in the Caribbean, on Dec. 16. While she was on set for this movie, Elizabeth rocked a teal two-piece and seemed to enjoy every second of the job.

Christmas In The Caribbean also stars Stephanie Beachman, Downtown Julie Brown, Nathalie Cox, and Edoardo Costa. The movie follows “an abandoned British bride who spends December in the Caribbean with her bridesmaids as love blossoms.”

MSR Media, the boutique film and TV production company, has invested in and produced eight films on the Caribbean territory of Saint Kitts & Nevis. The company now plans to shoot 35 films in St. Kitts over the next five years, meaning an average of seven films a year.

“What’s really important for me and for the other actors that are involved is that we really feel that we are working within communities that seem so open to having us as filmmakers, that seem to be very keen to be involved,” Hurley said about this undertaking, per Deadline. “We’ve now integrated, and we have so many local people learning all the different trades, backstage, in the film, and in front of the camera, and that’s a wonderful thing for us to see.”