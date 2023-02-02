Teddi Mellencamp Recreates Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Video Workout In Black & White Bikini: Watch

Hot momma! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp, 41, recreated the sexy “Flowers” music video by Miley Cyrus, 30, on Feb. 2. While working out in a black-and-white bikini the blonde bombshell recreated some of the video’s most iconic moments which include Miley doing pushups, battling ropes, and doing intense lunges. Not only did the 41-year-old wear a bikini to do this, but she also sported a full face of glam makeup!

The post was not only a fun tribute to the singer’s latest hit single, but also an opportunity for the former Bravo personality to open up about her previous insecurities. “It’s taken me 40+ years, but I’m finally comfortable enough in my skin to be able to laugh at myself. I’ve bought myself flowers, so to speak. And also talked to myself (and my therapist) for hours… and hours. Finding the humor in things has allowed me to express myself more while also building my self-confidence,” Teddi captioned the post. “It’s something I encourage you to do as well. I also encourage you to go watch the @mileycyrus TikTok this is an homage to. Who out there can use some more laughter in their life?”

Soon after sharing the super fun clip, many of Teddi’s 1 million followers and friends took to the comments to react to the star’s post. “I love you sooooo much!”, 90210 alum Tori Spelling penned, while The Real Housewives of Dallas‘ Kameron Westcott added, “Love it!! Love this song too!!” A few of the mom-of-four’s fans also couldn’t help but compliment her on her stylish swimsuit. “Love this and that bathing suit! So fun!”, they wrote. A separate fan agreed and commented, “That’s the cutest suit!!!!”

As previously mentioned, Teddi’s recreation of Miley’s workout scene comes nearly one month after the 30-year-old released the now-viral music video. Since the song’s release, many of Miley’s fans took to her TikTok to react to the sexy music video on Jan. 13. “Seeing Miley live her best life is my fav vibe for 2023,” one follower wrote, while another chimed in, “This Miley era is so strong and so healing and I’m so here for it.” Although Miley has not specifically spoken about who the hit single is about, many of her fans speculate that it’s about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, 33. The former love birds were married from 2018 to 2020, following their 10-year romance.

Aside from Teddi’s recent bikini video, the daughter of singer John Mellencamp, 71, shared a sexy snapshot in another bikini on Jan. 24. “David Goggin’s once said, ‘You will never meet a hater doing better than you.’ And believe me, I’ve looked,” she captioned the photo of her rocking a black bikini in a swimming pool. The stylish fitness enthusiast rocked a see-through beach wrap, a black fedora, and oversized sunglasses for the post. Teddi was on the RHOBH from Season 8 until she departed after the show’s 10th season. She is married to Edwin Arroyave, 45, with whom she shares four kids: Isabella, Dove, 2, Cruz, and Slate.