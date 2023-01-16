Liam Hemsworth Seen In 1st Photos After Miley Cyrus’ Diss Song As He Hits Airport With Girlfriend

After Miley dropped 'Flowers' on her ex-husband's birthday, Liam Hemsworth tried to ignore the buzz about their failed marriage when he stepped out with his gorgeous girlfriend.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 16, 2023 2:07PM EST
Liam Hemsworth
View gallery
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Liam Hemsworth and his new model girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, hang out outside of a Los Angeles gym and the couple pack on some passionate PDA. The two exchange a very passionate hug and a tender kiss outside of their ride. Pictured: Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*NO DAILYMAIL ONLINE* Liam Hemsworth And Model Girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, Appear Back Together On The Red Carpet At The Poker Face Premiere In Sydney Pictured: Liam Hemsworth,Gabriella Brooks Ref: SPL5502762 151122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Australia Rights, No Bolivia Rights, No Brazil Rights, No Chile Rights, No Colombia Rights, No Costa Rica Rights, No Cuba Rights, No Dominican Republic Rights, No Ecuador Rights, No El Salvador Rights, No Guadeloupe Rights, No Guatemala Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Nicaragua Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Paraguay Rights, No Peru Rights, No Panama Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Puerto Rico Rights, No Spain Rights, No Uruguay Rights, No Venezuela Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Liam Hemsworth and his new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks seen leaving a restaurant in Malibu. Pictured: Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks BACKGRID USA 25 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Splashnews

Liam Hemsworth, 33, was at the airport in Sydney, Australia four days after Miley Cyrus, 30, released her song “Flowers” about their failed marriage. The Hunger Games actor and his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 26, were seen pushing their luggage through the airport in THESE PHOTOS. Liam, who started dating Gabriella a few months after his and Miley’s August 2019 split, wore a gray T-shirt, green pants, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. Gabriella’s airport attire included a black Macintosh sweatshirt and black pants.

Liam Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks at the ‘Poker Face’ premiere on November 15, 2022 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Liam and Miley’s relationship has been thrust back into the spotlight thanks to “Flowers,” the lead single from Miley’s next album. The breakup anthem addresses the life the former couple had together and even references their Hollywood, California home that burned down in 2018. “We were good, we were gold, kind of dream that can’t be sold. We were right ’til we weren’t, built a home and watched it burn,” Miley sings.

After Miley released the song, on Liam’s birthday, fans started a theory that “Flowers” is a direct response to Bruno Mars‘ 2013 smash hit “When I Was Your Man.” Fans sliced up the two songs into one video to show how Miley’s lyrics respond to Bruno’s. The connection between the two songs still hasn’t been proven, though.

Liam Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus (Photo: LionsShareNews / BACKGRID)

Liam and Miley first met on the set of 2010 film The Last Song, made their red-carpet debut that year at an Oscars event, and got engaged in 2012. Their on-off relationship appeared rocky until they finally married in a private ceremony in 2018. But Miley and Liam called it quits in August 2019 and finalized their divorce five months later.

Both stars have moved on from their divorce with new partners. Liam and Gabriella actually made their red carpet debut together in Australia in November 2022 over two years into their relationship. Miley, meanwhile, is currently dating musician Maxx Morando, 23. The former Disney Channel star had romances with Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson after her divorce, before she met Maxx.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad